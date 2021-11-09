“Have him learn”: Cevallos claimed AMLO and gave Canelo an example

Cevallos reproached AMLO’s criticism of the “aspirationists” Photos: Cuartoscuro.

Diego Fernandez de Cevallos he again launched himself against the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador in your account Twitter, platform from which he took the opportunity to criticize him for what was said in the morning conference today, because congratulated Sergio “Checo” Pérez and Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez for his sporting achievements last weekend.

“Congratulate Saúl Canelo Álvarez who won a fight and Checo Pérez who was third in the Grand Prix From Mexico City. Checo is important because as everyone knows about sports that a Mexican did not occupy a place on the podium in our country, but here he ranked third, so congratulations”Said the president during the morning conference.

The former PAN senator criticized the president’s words by recriminating the president’s negative attitude towards “aspirationist” people, since Canelo, in his opinion, is one of them: “Tartufo does not support the ‘aspirationists’, but there he has Canelo, 4 times champion, example for the youth and pride of Mexico. Have for me to learn!“Said El” Jefe “Diego through his Twitter account, a message in which he printed the phrase that Lily Téllez used a few months ago in a criticism against AMLO, the same that the president has used on different occasions to overwhelm his detractors: “Have to learn.”

Cevallos constantly refers to the president as “Tartufo” Photos: Cuartoscuro

Cevallos continued his criticism against the president by claiming his alleged “Cynicism” in handling the pandemic of Covid-19: “While Mexico is plagued by violence, with more deaths from Covid, growing poverty and unstoppable corruption, the cynic from Tartufo gives lessons to the world to combat those scourges. He is not ashamed, ”the politician wrote.

Cevallos constantly refers to the president as “Tartufo”, who is the main character in a comedy with the same name written by Moliere, which is about a false devotee, who can be described as “hypocrite” and “false”, adjectives that the politician holds as attributes of AMLO.

The “Chief” Diego also criticized the president’s comments regarding the case of Ricardo Anaya, since the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) accuses him of receive 6.8 million pesos to vote in favor of the energetic reform promoted by former president Enrique Peña Nieto.

“Return to Mexico, report, clarify your situation. Also in the Prosecutor’s Office or those who accuse him because they have to present evidence, it is not just fabricating crimes, and showing their face, “said AMLO about Anaya’s case.

“Chief” Diego defended Ricardo Anaya for the alleged “political persecution” against him (Photo: GRACIELA LÓPEZ / CUARTOSCURO)

For its part, Cevallos compared the Mexican president with the Nicaraguan president, who has imprisoned his political opponents: “It is not fair to equate Tartufo with Daniel Ortega, President of Nicaragua. That one has 7 presidential candidates in jail, Tartufo only criminally pursues a candidate: Ricardo Anaya. Of course, the one from here still has 3 years left, ”the politician wrote.

Anaya has affirmed that the accusations against him are part of a “political persecution”, Which has forced him to go into exile abroad. The judge in charge of the case already has asked that the politician be present at the hearing to be held in the north prison of Mexico City next January 31, 2022.

The case of former PAN president is linked to the accusations that Emilio Lozoya He has done against various Mexican politicians, for which Anaya would become the second accused to be subjected to a legal process for the complaint of the former director of Pemex.

