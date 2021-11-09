‘Harry Potter’ could have a reunion on HBO Max

On November 4, the movie ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ turned 20. I know, at what point are we vitally closer to Snape than to Hermione? The fact is that, as a good multimillionaire saga worth its salt, its production company Warner is already pulling the strings taking advantage of the anniversary to continue making the franchise a profitable and lasting content, given that its last film was released in 2011, a decade ago, and since then the protagonists have completely disassociated themselves from the saga. In fact, there is not a photo of the three together since then, because whenever a meeting was orchestrated, one of them was missing.

It is therefore a longed for reunion of the original cast everything its millions of fans crave, because yeah, a new movie featuring Harry, Ron, and Hermione looks implausible – even though Chris Columbus, director of the first two movies, has been offered a ninth installment with the main trio. And according to the British media ‘The Sun’, the millionaire offer that could bring together Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe it is already on the table. In case the three actors accepted, the filming of this meeting would take place at the end of this month. We are just as nervous as you.

JK Rowling with Ruper Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Gareth daviesGetty Images

Is this special chapter of ‘Harry Potter’ feasible?

In principle, yes, since what is most difficult to combine when considering this type of project is the agenda of the protagonists, and in this case the recording of a special would not occupy them more than one or two days – if it really resembles the one of ‘Friends’ that blasted the Internet at the beginning of the year. Likewise, the economic factor could also have an enormous weight, beyond the nostalgic aura that unfortunately does not expand the current account of the actors. According to this medium, “They have been offered a huge amount of money to carry out this special meeting”, which could paint very well.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Of course, who we do not know if she will participate in this recording – if carried out – is the author of the original novel, JK Rowling, which was wrapped in a controversy that branded her as transphobic just over a year ago. It was then that Radcliffe and Watson himself came out to defend the LGBT community and completely dissociate themselves from some statements that ended up staining the pristine image of the British writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io