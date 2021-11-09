Harry Potter: cast would record a special 20th anniversary in the style of Friends: the reunion | Daniel Radcliffe | Emma Watson | Rupert Grint | Movies and series

From Hogwarts to the studies of Warner Bros. Fans are excited for the anniversary of Harry Potter: 20 years have passed since the premiere of The Philosopher’s Stone, and 10 years since the movie The Deathly Hallows Part 2 hit theaters. For now, there is no official announcement of any celebration and the followers of the saga created by JK Rowling have only received a photograph of Tom Felton along with Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and James Phelps.

However, the low profile of the stars of the original cast could be justified. According to what was reported by the British portal The Sun, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Grint and other members of the cast would have been invited to record a special later this month at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour London. This would be something similar to what they did with Friends: the reunion.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in November 2001. Photo: Warner Bros.

“The proposed program is shrouded in secrecy, as the franchise bosses want to get the talent first. It would be amazing if they get it, and they have offered a lot of money to the cast to reunite. Many of the actors have continued their careers, but the films launched them to stardom ”, commented one of the sources to the aforementioned medium.

“They all have a lot of good memories from their time shooting together. They all hope that it will happen ”, he added.

Harry Potter continues to be one of the most successful franchises in cinema. Photo: Warner Bros / Composition

Thus, the sequences of this unique program are expected to include some memorable scenes, such as the Yule Ball or boarding platform 9¾ of the Hogwarts Express.

According to the aforementioned website, the WB studios have these stages built as part of their decoration, with which it would only be necessary for the cast to confirm their presence so that they raise their glasses with butterbeer.