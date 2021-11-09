Guardiola gives blessing to Xavi: You know what football we like in Barcelona

Editorial Mediotiempo

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 08.11.2021 13:28:28





They won absolutely everything defending Barcelona and both were pillars for the mythical Sextete, one on the court and the other from the bench, but now both are coaches and their connection remains intact. This Monday after being introduced as a new Barça coach, Xavi Hernández received a special message from Pep Guardiola.

Pep, who also had the opportunity to play alongside a very young Xavi in ​​Barcelona, ​​showed all his confidence in the new helmsman, emphasizing that perfectly understands the DNA of the Blaugranas to formally start his cycle on November 20 in the Catalan Derby against Espanyol.

“You know well the house and the football that we like so much. It will go well. All the luck in the world, Xavi!”, Guardiola published on his Twitter account.

The relationship between the two dates from the beginning of Xavi’s career, as the midfielder managed to consolidate himself in the first team in the 1999-2000 season, when Guardiola left his place after suffering a serious injury.

During Pep’s time as a Barcelona strategist, together they achieved one of the club’s most golden eras. In four years they raised 14 titles, including the Sextete of the 2009-2010 Season along with other footballers such as Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, Carles Puyol and Rafa Márquez.

This same Monday during his presentation, the mythical Barça shirt 6 revealed that he had already had communication with Lionel Messi, who he said is one of the three players he would have wanted to train.