Grand Prix of Mexico, a test of unity in the country: Alejandro Soberón

Alejandro Soberón Kuri, executive president of the Grand Prix of Mexico and CEO of CIE, detailed that what he experienced the weekend with the Formula 1 at Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack is a sample of the Unit that exists in the country.

In an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga for your space in Formula Radio, Soberon Kuri pointed out that 371 thousand people enjoyed the Grand Prix of Mexico last weekend.

We have been proactive and positive, we go forward and always try to improve, there are always areas of opportunity, to recognize and celebrate the issue. What I experienced over the weekend is proof of an enormous unity in our country, and above all of a great possibility of celebrating all together all the many fantastic things that we have ”, he said.

“We are very happy, 371 thousand people gathered over the weekend, the international press celebrating the way Mexicans behave, how they embraced the return, the reopening, taking care of themselves with the masks, which we do not see in other Grand Prix in the world, “he declared.

“It was interesting to see the incredible warmth that the Mexican has mixed with the respect, the discipline, the dedication, the energy that we live in the Autodromo was incredible. They were 18 very hard months of unemployment, and finally we had the opportunity to be able to return ”, argued.

Thank you very much to all the fans for attending this edition of the #MexicoGP. You are the ones who make the race the best! ????????# F1 pic.twitter.com/ioZcnJKp2w – Mexico Grand Prix ???????? (@mexicogp) November 8, 2021

Soberon Kuri highlighted the emotional moment between the Mexican pilot Sergio Czech Perez (Red Bull) and the businessman Carlos Slim Domit, who presented him with the third place award.

Yesterday there was an unpublished thing that Czech he was going to get on the podium, it seems to me the fairest thing that he was the engine of Czech, who has given him the support, the impulse, the economic support that is Carlos Slim Domit. I do not change that hug that they gave each other, to celebrate that collaboration of so many years. Honor to whom honor deserves, it was very beautiful, it was round yesterday, “he said.

The executive president of the Grand Prix of Mexico He explained how complex it is to organize an event of these characteristics, where more than 11 thousand people work.

Doing F1 is like producing 25 simultaneous Rolling Stones concerts. The production is incredibly complex. We are satisfied and very happy to return to this new normal in events ”, he said.

“For our part, the 11 thousand people who work on this Grand Prix live it with a total commitment, to give the best face of Mexico to the world and give the best service to Mexican fans,” he said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital