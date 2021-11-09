GP Mexico F1 2021: Charles Leclerc to Checo Prez: “You don’t know how happy it made me to see your parents celebrate like that”

ORone of the most emotional stories of the Grand Prix of Mexico I revealed it this day Antonio Prez Garibay, father of the mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez, which has as protagonists his son and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, and it is that the latter commented to the cover satisfaction that let him see the Prez family celebrate at the Hermanos Rodríguez, So what he wished his father could have done the same to him.

“Checo received a call yesterday from Charles Leclerc and said: ‘Checo, you don’t know how happy it made me to see your parents celebrate like that; tears came to my eyes, I would have loved my father to see me. ‘ I did not know that Charles’s father had passed away and that Charles had spoken to Checo “, revealed this day Prez Garibay in a passage from the exclusive for MARCA Claro MVS.

Herv Leclerc, father of the now Ferrari driver, passed away in June 2017, and has always been Charles’s motivation in his Formula 1 career, and this weekend he showed that rivalries are only sporting.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state