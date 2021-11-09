Goals and summary of Tigres Femenil 2-1 Pumas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021 | 11/08/2021

It’s over! Tigres turns the match around and takes the victory.

Double change of Tigres. Belén Cruz and Lizbeth Ovalle leave for Fernanda Elizondo and Blanca Solís

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres! Mayor shot and the ball escapes Villeda, entering the goal.

Change of Tigers. Miriam García leaves for Nayelli Rangel

Deneva Cagigas sweeps herself and prevents danger from being generated in the area.

Pumas changes. Dania Padilla and Rebeca Zavaleta exit for Hilary García and Kimberly Gómez.

Tigres looks for the second, Pumas is well standing in the background avoiding the attacks.

Pumas changes. Luz Duarte and Laura Herrera leave for Fabiola Santamaría and Paola Chavero

Excellent defensive cut from Zavaleta, avoiding the second from Tigres.

Uff! Danger play by María Sánchez inside the area, but Pumas’s defense prevents her from shooting.

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres! Ovalle’s shot that covers the goalkeeper, the ball remains in the area and Belén Cruz appears to tie the match.

Excellent intervention by Dirce Delgado who prevents María Sánchez from shooting at Villeda’s bow.

Change of Tigers. Stefany Ferrer leaves for María Sánchez

Roll the ball to resume the actions in San Nicolás de la Garza.

The first half is over, Pumas goes to rest winning by the minimum.

Major’s shot inside the area, but the ball goes outside the goal.

Tigres looks for the tie, but the visiting defense prevents danger from being generated.

Goal, goal, goal from Pumas Femenil! Luz Duarte receives and drops the ball into the area and sends the ball to the back of Santiago’s nets.

Marilyn Díaz’s flash that ends above the Santiago Arch.

Dangerous ball, but Villeda ends up keeping the ball

Center of Mayor, Belén Cruz appears to point, but does not give direction to the ball.

Market firestorm that ends up going to one side of the Villeda arch.

Actions start at the University Stadium.

Tonight, authorities from the Liga MX Femenil presented Liliana Mercado with the Ballon d’Or for being the best player.

M. Villeda; D. Delgado, R. Zavaleta, D. Cagigas, B. Quintos, M. Díaz; D. Padilla, L. Herrera; D. Garza, L. Duarte, M. Campa.

C. Santiago; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza, M. García; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferral, B. Cruz, S. Ferrer; S. Major.

Pumas Femenil is also present at the University, those of the CDMX will seek to add their first victory against Tigres Femenil.

Tigres Femenil is already at the University Stadium and will seek to spin one more victory in this Apertura 2021.

Stephany Mayor accumulates 11 goals in his favor; in this meeting he will seek to reach Alicia Cervantes who leads the table with 15 targets.

As for the offense, Tigres and Pumas show slightly different realities. In the north they accumulate 47 goals in their favor, while Pumas reaches only 14 goals.

Both teams have had a good rhythm in the defensive area, Tigres accumulates only 5 goals against and Pumas 13; Despite the difference, they occupy first and third place respectively in this category.

Katty Martínez still will not be able to participate, the forward is injured and will be out for a few more weeks.

We are ready to bring you all the coverage of the match between Tigres and Pumas Femenil, this duel corresponds to Matchday 15 and is expected to be a great show.

