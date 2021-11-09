Goals and summary of Tigres Femenil 2-1 Pumas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021 | 11/08/2021

Goals and summary
95 ‘
It’s over! Tigres turns the match around and takes the victory.
90 ‘
Double change of Tigres. Belén Cruz and Lizbeth Ovalle leave for Fernanda Elizondo and Blanca Solís
84 ‘
Goal, goal, goal from Tigres! Mayor shot and the ball escapes Villeda, entering the goal.
82 ‘
Change of Tigers. Miriam García leaves for Nayelli Rangel
81 ‘
Deneva Cagigas sweeps herself and prevents danger from being generated in the area.
75 ‘
Pumas changes. Dania Padilla and Rebeca Zavaleta exit for Hilary García and Kimberly Gómez.
72 ‘
Tigres looks for the second, Pumas is well standing in the background avoiding the attacks.
68 ‘
Pumas changes. Luz Duarte and Laura Herrera leave for Fabiola Santamaría and Paola Chavero
67 ‘
Excellent defensive cut from Zavaleta, avoiding the second from Tigres.
63 ‘
Uff! Danger play by María Sánchez inside the area, but Pumas’s defense prevents her from shooting.
58 ‘
Goal, goal, goal from Tigres! Ovalle’s shot that covers the goalkeeper, the ball remains in the area and Belén Cruz appears to tie the match.
55 ‘
Excellent intervention by Dirce Delgado who prevents María Sánchez from shooting at Villeda’s bow.
51 ‘
Change of Tigers. Stefany Ferrer leaves for María Sánchez
Four. Five’
Roll the ball to resume the actions in San Nicolás de la Garza.
45 + 2 ‘
The first half is over, Pumas goes to rest winning by the minimum.
43 ‘
Major’s shot inside the area, but the ball goes outside the goal.
38 ‘
Tigres looks for the tie, but the visiting defense prevents danger from being generated.
30 ‘
Goal, goal, goal from Pumas Femenil! Luz Duarte receives and drops the ball into the area and sends the ball to the back of Santiago’s nets.
28 ‘
Marilyn Díaz’s flash that ends above the Santiago Arch.
twenty-one’
Dangerous ball, but Villeda ends up keeping the ball
fifteen’
Center of Mayor, Belén Cruz appears to point, but does not give direction to the ball.
8 ‘
Market firestorm that ends up going to one side of the Villeda arch.
0 ‘
Actions start at the University Stadium.
Award winning
Tonight, authorities from the Liga MX Femenil presented Liliana Mercado with the Ballon d’Or for being the best player.
XI Pumas Women
M. Villeda; D. Delgado, R. Zavaleta, D. Cagigas, B. Quintos, M. Díaz; D. Padilla, L. Herrera; D. Garza, L. Duarte, M. Campa.
XI Tigres Women
C. Santiago; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza, M. García; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferral, B. Cruz, S. Ferrer; S. Major.
They are present
Pumas Femenil is also present at the University, those of the CDMX will seek to add their first victory against Tigres Femenil.
Past duels
They arrived
Tigres Femenil is already at the University Stadium and will seek to spin one more victory in this Apertura 2021.
Be careful with this player
Stephany Mayor accumulates 11 goals in his favor; in this meeting he will seek to reach Alicia Cervantes who leads the table with 15 targets.
Opposite numbers
As for the offense, Tigres and Pumas show slightly different realities. In the north they accumulate 47 goals in their favor, while Pumas reaches only 14 goals.
Good defense
Both teams have had a good rhythm in the defensive area, Tigres accumulates only 5 goals against and Pumas 13; Despite the difference, they occupy first and third place respectively in this category.
It lasts low!
Katty Martínez still will not be able to participate, the forward is injured and will be out for a few more weeks.
Buenas tardes!
We are ready to bring you all the coverage of the match between Tigres and Pumas Femenil, this duel corresponds to Matchday 15 and is expected to be a great show.
Pumas Women’s Statements
Tigres Women’s Statements
Looking for the Liguilla
To keep adding
The game will be played at the University Stadium
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tigres Femenil vs Pumas Femenil match, corresponding to Day 15 of the 2021 Apertura of the MX Femenil League. The meeting will take place at the University Stadium at 7:10 p.m.
