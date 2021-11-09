Goals and summary of Tigres Femenil 2-1 Pumas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil 2021 | 11/08/2021

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
16

11:04 PM2 hours ago

Goals and summary

10:11 PM3 hours ago

95 ‘

It’s over! Tigres turns the match around and takes the victory.

10:05 PM3 hours ago

90 ‘

Double change of Tigres. Belén Cruz and Lizbeth Ovalle leave for Fernanda Elizondo and Blanca Solís

9:57 PM3 hours ago

84 ‘

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres! Mayor shot and the ball escapes Villeda, entering the goal.

9:55 PM3 hours ago

82 ‘

Change of Tigers. Miriam García leaves for Nayelli Rangel

9:55 PM3 hours ago

81 ‘

Deneva Cagigas sweeps herself and prevents danger from being generated in the area.

8:48 PM3 hours ago

75 ‘

Pumas changes. Dania Padilla and Rebeca Zavaleta exit for Hilary García and Kimberly Gómez.

9:47 PM3 hours ago

72 ‘

Tigres looks for the second, Pumas is well standing in the background avoiding the attacks.

9:41 PM3 hours ago

68 ‘

Pumas changes. Luz Duarte and Laura Herrera leave for Fabiola Santamaría and Paola Chavero

9:40 PM3 hours ago

67 ‘

Excellent defensive cut from Zavaleta, avoiding the second from Tigres.

9:37 PM3 hours ago

63 ‘

Uff! Danger play by María Sánchez inside the area, but Pumas’s defense prevents her from shooting.

9:32 PM3 hours ago

58 ‘

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres! Ovalle’s shot that covers the goalkeeper, the ball remains in the area and Belén Cruz appears to tie the match.

9:29 PM4 hours ago

55 ‘

Excellent intervention by Dirce Delgado who prevents María Sánchez from shooting at Villeda’s bow.

9:25 PM4 hours ago

51 ‘

Change of Tigers. Stefany Ferrer leaves for María Sánchez

9:19 PM4 hours ago

Four. Five’

Roll the ball to resume the actions in San Nicolás de la Garza.

9:02 PM4 hours ago

45 + 2 ‘

The first half is over, Pumas goes to rest winning by the minimum.

7:57 PM4 hours ago

43 ‘

Major’s shot inside the area, but the ball goes outside the goal.

8:52 PM4 hours ago

38 ‘

Tigres looks for the tie, but the visiting defense prevents danger from being generated.

8:44 PM4 hours ago

30 ‘

Goal, goal, goal from Pumas Femenil! Luz Duarte receives and drops the ball into the area and sends the ball to the back of Santiago’s nets.

8:41 PM4 hours ago

28 ‘

Marilyn Díaz’s flash that ends above the Santiago Arch.

8:34 PM4 hours ago

twenty-one’

Dangerous ball, but Villeda ends up keeping the ball

8:28 PM5 hours ago

fifteen’

Center of Mayor, Belén Cruz appears to point, but does not give direction to the ball.

8:20 PM5 hours ago

8 ‘

Market firestorm that ends up going to one side of the Villeda arch.

8:12 PM5 hours ago

0 ‘

Actions start at the University Stadium.

8:08 PM5 hours ago

Award winning

Tonight, authorities from the Liga MX Femenil presented Liliana Mercado with the Ballon d’Or for being the best player.

7:57 PM5 hours ago

XI Pumas Women

M. Villeda; D. Delgado, R. Zavaleta, D. Cagigas, B. Quintos, M. Díaz; D. Padilla, L. Herrera; D. Garza, L. Duarte, M. Campa.

7:55 PM5 hours ago

XI Tigres Women

C. Santiago; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza, M. García; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferral, B. Cruz, S. Ferrer; S. Major.

7:52 PM5 hours ago

They are present

Pumas Femenil is also present at the University, those of the CDMX will seek to add their first victory against Tigres Femenil.

7:52 PM5 hours ago

Past duels

7:50 PM5 hours ago

They arrived

Tigres Femenil is already at the University Stadium and will seek to spin one more victory in this Apertura 2021.

7:40 PM5 hours ago

Be careful with this player

Stephany Mayor accumulates 11 goals in his favor; in this meeting he will seek to reach Alicia Cervantes who leads the table with 15 targets.

7:35 PM5 hours ago

Opposite numbers

As for the offense, Tigres and Pumas show slightly different realities. In the north they accumulate 47 goals in their favor, while Pumas reaches only 14 goals.

7:30 PM6 hours ago

Good defense

Both teams have had a good rhythm in the defensive area, Tigres accumulates only 5 goals against and Pumas 13; Despite the difference, they occupy first and third place respectively in this category.

7:25 PM6 hours ago

It lasts low!

Katty Martínez still will not be able to participate, the forward is injured and will be out for a few more weeks.

7:20 PM6 hours ago

Buenas tardes!

We are ready to bring you all the coverage of the match between Tigres and Pumas Femenil, this duel corresponds to Matchday 15 and is expected to be a great show.

7:15 PM6 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow the Tigres Femenil vs Pumas Femenil live

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups Tigres Femenil vs Pumas Femenil live, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the University Stadium. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

7:10 PM6 hours ago

Where and how to watch Tigres Femenil vs Pumas Femenil online and live

7:05 PM6 hours ago

Pumas Women’s Statements

7:00 PM6 hours ago

Tigres Women’s Statements

6:55 PM6 hours ago

Looking for the Liguilla

6:50 PM6 hours ago

To keep adding

6:45 PM6 hours ago

The game will be played at the University Stadium

7:40 PM6 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tigres Femenil vs Pumas Femenil match, corresponding to Day 15 of the 2021 Apertura of the MX Femenil League. The meeting will take place at the University Stadium at 7:10 p.m.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here