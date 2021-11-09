Get 3 new backward compatible games for your Xbox for free

We return to the load, you know and this will surely not catch you by surprise, that we will visit you from time to time every time we discover a new free game for your Xbox One or Xbox Series. Because Xbox Game Pass is great, but free things always like And since the only effort we have to do is hit a button, well, not too bad.

This week is about 2 backward compatible games and an Xbox One game. Although we also bring free content for PC, Microsoft consoles are our most important part and therefore I would not like you to miss the opportunity to get Dark Void, Inops and Stacking.

3 good games completely free for Xbox

Thanks to the Games with Gold we can enjoy Dark Void, a game that without being wonderful made me have a lot of fun, and Stacking by Double Fine. The third is Inops, a platform game for Xbox One that is playable on Xbox Series X and Series S.

To access the games you have to enter the links that I leave you below already connected with your account from Xbox and very important, do not change region when requested by the web or it will not be valid. It is easy. I leave you the links to the different Stores.

I hope you take advantage of them and play as much as possible with them. If you find free content that may be of interest to the community, please let us know.