George Clooney tells an uncomplicated but intimate story at The Tender Bar

Dir: George Clooney. Starring: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd. 15, 104 min.

The Tender Bar George Clooney is an ordinary story about an ordinary person. JR (Daniel Ranieri) wants to be a writer, but only in the vague and nonsensical way that every smart and sensitive kid wants to be. Genie does not run through your blood. Or if it is there, it is biding its time. His mother, Dorothy (Lily Rabe), prefers him to go to college, preferably Harvard or Yale, and become a lawyer.

JR, a native of Long Island, spends his childhood anchored in love chaos, living with his grandmother (Sondra James, in his last role), his grandfather (Christopher Lloyd), who communicates largely through farts, and his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). Charlie is the owner of a bar in which the shelves are full of dusty and torn books; he is an almost mythical figure in the life of JR, a wise captain who gently guides the way.

We only know that JR is destined to become an extraordinary person because this story is, in fact, a memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer. But that seems to be rather the goal of The Tender Bar. Many of Clooney’s previous films have seemed like concerted efforts to overcome movie star brilliance, be it in the political wit of The Ides of March or in the gray-haired existentialism of The Midnight Sky from last year.

But Tender Bar has taken a different tack: There is a simple and undemanding honesty in it all. The emotions are small, the spaces are intimate. It feels minor, but not insignificant. I imagine Clooney sees a part of himself in the Moehringer story; many others will too, if only the gentle pang of nostalgia. What Clooney, and screenwriter William Monahan, magnificently conjures up is the look, sound, and feel of a home that can only survive by sweeping trauma under the rug, dealing with petty trivia. The Tender Bar It is an uncomplicated movie. But her performances have such an easy and vivid quality that it wouldn’t be fair to call her inauthentic, just a little rosy in perspective, perhaps.

Affleck, if anything, is the movie’s big reveal, not because he has anything to prove as an actor, but because he hadn’t been cast in a role for a long time that wasn’t defined by sullen misery (including DC’s Batman, for course). Here, that frown finally unfolds. The shoulders relax. He wears the role as if it were an old, battered jacket, totally believable as a man who has accepted his fate with noble resignation. Rabe infuses Dorothy’s maternal concerns with a tense determination; Ranieri, who went viral last year for a profanity-laden speech about the pandemic, brings a small charm; while Sheridan plays JR as a hunk of human putty who has been impressed over and over again.

Dressed in designer Jenny Eagan’s wardrobe from the 1970s and early 1980s, these actors all have the look of someone who has just emerged from the pages of an old family photo album. What to The Tender Bar The lack of narrative, or even emotional urgency, at least makes up for in the warm and uncompromising feeling of coming home.