George Clooney joked about his absence as Batman in the Flash movie: “When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way.”

When the movie of The Flash With its premiere next year, DC fans will not only have the opportunity to learn a new story focused on Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, but will also be able to meet again with the versions of Batman played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Of course, the appearance of different incarnations of Batman will be possible because The Flash movie will address the issue of the Multiverse. Thus, although that idea offers a lot of possibilities, it also raises several questions.

In that sense, in the framework of a recent interview with the Variety portal, George Clooney He addressed one of those questions and pointed out why he will not return as Batman in the scarlet speedster movie.

“They didn’t ask me”, Clooney commented before adding in a clear joking tone: “When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way when The Flash comes out.”

Clooney played the bat man in Batman & robin, the criticized 1997 film directed by Joel Schumacher. And, although the actor had previously used the same interview to joke about his reunion with Ben Affleck in The Tender Bar, their first tape together after Argo, noting that “I didn’t want to work with him for the obvious reason that he ruined the Batman franchise that I made so solid,” It seems like he still doesn’t look in a good light on his own time as Batman.

In fact, Amal Clooney, the actor’s wife, said that she has not seen the film yet.

“There are certain movies where I just say, ‘I want my wife to respect me a little bit,’” George Clooney pointed out. “It’s bad when your four-year-old says, ‘This sucks.’ That could be painful. “

But while George Clooney is not featured in the Flash movie, that film will indeed include the return of Ben Affleck as Batman and recently the actor from Batman v superman He assured that he had a good experience during the filming of the film directed by Andy Muschietti.