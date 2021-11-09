George Clooney demands that photos of his children not be published: “To keep our family safe from terrorism”

George Clooney is a man who puts his family above all things and that has led him on more than one occasion to confront the media that have dared to expose his wife, the international law and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their twin children Ella and Alexander.

Now has not been the exception. The actor learned that the British medium The Daily Mail had published images of the baby of Billie Lourd, actress and protagonist in the series “American Horror Story”, so he has launched a personal letter to both this website and the rest of sensationalist means in order to prevent their children from suffering the same fate.

It has been the American magazine Deadline that has published an extract of this letter: “Having seen photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby in your posts, and having subsequently removed those photos, we ask you to refrain from putting our children’s faces in your articles.”Clooney wrote at the beginning of the text.

“I am a public figure and I accept to be photographed – often intrusive as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children, however, have not made that commitment. The nature of my wife’s work leads her to confront and prosecute terrorist groups, so we must take all possible precautions to keep our family safe.«He explained in his request.

The objective of the letter is none other than to avoid putting the lives of their children “in danger”, as described by Clooney. “We cannot protect our children if some publication puts their faces on the cover. We have never sold a photo of him, we are not on social networks and we do not even publish photos, “he said, putting his concern on the table. “It is not something paranoid, but a problem of the real world, with consequences in the real world. We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is not much better than the need to prevent innocent children from being attacked. “, the Hollywood actor concluded.

Photo: Shutterstock.