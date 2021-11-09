GE is divided into 3 companies; specialize in aviation, healthcare and energy

The American conglomerate General Electric (GE) announced on Tuesday that it is going to separate its activities into three different companies, all listed on the stock market and which will specialize respectively in aviation, healthcare and energy.

On Wall street, GE’s stock was up nearly 11% to $ 120 on pre-open electronic exchanges.

“By creating three leading international companies, each can benefit from increased specialization, well-tailored redirection of resources, and strategic flexibility for long-term growth and value for consumers, investors and consumers. employees, “Lawrence Culp, GE chief executive officer, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Specifically, General Electric It plans to create a new entity from its health division in early 2023, in which it will maintain a 19.9 percent stake.

Activities related to renewable energy and wind turbines, to gas and steam, will be regrouped within a single company from the beginning of 2024.

After all those changes, the name “General Electric” will be retained for a third company specialized in the aeronautical sector.

Created at the end of the 19th century by Thomas edison, GE has long been one of America’s flagship industries with a presence in many industries, ranging from electric transportation to finance, media to IT.

Harshly hit by the crisis of 2008, the conglomerate has faced a restructuring process and huge debt in recent years. In 2018 it came out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a benchmark index on Wall Street, to which it belonged for 111 years.

And in October it presented more satisfactory quarterly results, benefiting especially from the strong increase in profits in the aviation sector.