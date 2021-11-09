Garena Free Fire: Codes for Today Monday, November 8, 2021 – Free Rewards

Success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fire, has received new daily codes for Today Monday, November 8, 2021. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards varied on your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and therefore the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get hold of them, hurry up, in this news we share them everybody.

These are the Valid codes for today Monday, November 8, 2021 in Europe, North America, Mexico and Brazil:

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Monday, November 8, 2021

QUZ5MJPPY92E

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

487P8ZVGZGEA

FFICDCTSL5FT

3CYSQQ95YTWK

ZH6CDBXFDSPN

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

UGAXG6SWLZSK

HXVDEU6EPW5X

FFBCLQ6S7W25

8G2YJS3TWKUB

5G9GCY97UUD4

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a full day from publication, while others last no more than an hour or two.

Most of the codes released from Free Fire contain random rewards which can be such valuable items as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

Vandal Exclusive Free Fire Codes (8/11)

We leave you 20 free one-time codes for Free Fire and Free Fire Max, completely exclusive to Vandal, to get weapons, characters and diamonds packs. Only for the fastest!

V9TU9GKXDTZY

V9TU9VM6BTQZ

V9TU9Y5DRW3T

V9TU9TPDXEBQ

V9TU9MR5CBYN

V9TU9U4Z85PR

V9TU9MXE8J9J

V9TU9YK36UU6

V9TU9TC4RKJY

V9TU9RMEHZHG

V9TU9X49KAKA

V9TU9UYT877H

V9TU9XV5K43H

V9TU9EGKE43J

V9TU9DBFDPK6

V9TU9HPS4FM2

V9TU95Y9K7PR

V9TU9K329QED

V9TU9F9AB7JX

V9TU9MMZKCKV

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game app, instead you must visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After logging in: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase). When the code has been successfully confirmed: You will receive a congratulatory message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours for various factors).

Remember that every Free Fire code can only be redeemed once per account.

Free fire is a free Battle Royale that is found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.