Galilea Montijo wears the same designer dress as Gigi Hadid | Lifestyle

Ana Carolina

Who used it best ?; both celebrities model the same David Koma design but with a different look.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

There are few occasions when Galilea Montijo does not waste glamor and gives a class of style during a television event or awards ceremony. The red carpet of the special gala of GQ magazine was no exception; The 48-year-old driver dazzled with an incredible look that would show her refined sense of fashion.

The television presenter wore a mini dress design in black, top, transparencies and long sleeves, which is a look created by the designer David Koma.

This seductive oufit At night that Galilea modeled, she styled herself with her hair tied back in a low ponytail and a pair of designer sandals. Giuseppe Zantotti, signature of which other famous designs have modeled such as Kendall Jenner, Adele, Shakira and Miley Cyrus.

Galilea’s demeanor and style surprised more than one on social networks, due to the incredible figure that she wore with such a fitted see-through dress, however, fashionistas immediately recognized this design, as she would have used the supermodel before. Gigi Hadidi.

The ex of Zayn Malek modeled this dress for during the Vogue runway for fall-winter 2016 and, later, she wore it again for the ceremony of the Guys Choice Awards that same year.

Although the model is an old design, almost 5 seasons ago, this look is not cheap at all. At the time, the dress that Gigi Hadid and Galilea Montijo share has a cost that ranges from the 23 and 29 thousand Mexican pesos.

This is not the first time that Galilea Montijo has modeled a dress that only a Hollywood star could wear; In 2021, the host of Little Giants was seen with a design by the Scottish designer, Christopher kane, which also used Nicole Kidman for the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.