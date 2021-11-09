From Felipe Calderón to Mario Delgado: the “luxury” guests at the Mexican GP

All the politicians and journalists who attended the GP Mexico were harshly criticized for their presence (Photo: Twitter)

This Sunday, Sergio “Checo” Pérez achieved a historic result in the Mexican Grand Prix: he became the first Mexican Formula 1 driver to get on the podium. He obtained third place, only behind Lewis Hamilton and his teammate Max Verstappen, who emerged as the winner.

His round-robin participation greatly overshadowed the serious incident he suffered during the tests last Friday; and with this result it is managing to consolidate itself as one of the best pilots today, as it was positioned as the fourth best in the individual classification.

Although the entire automobile show was lived on the track, the stands also gave some images that provoked endless criticism on social networks, as some controversial political figures walked through the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack as “luxury” guests.

One of them was former president Felipe Calderón Hinojosa (2006-2012). As every year, The former member of the National Action Party (PAN) attended this event with his wife, Margarita Zavala, and their children María, Luis Felipe and Juan Pablo.

In the photographs that the former president shared on his social networks, they can be seen smiling, in the middle of the crowd, wearing official F1 caps and shirts. What’s more, some fans of this sport who noticed his presence did not hesitate to portray him while enjoying the race.

“What a great race for @SChecoPerez! 3rd place in the Mexican GP of @ F1. And what a joy to be able to enjoy it with @Mzavalagc and our children in the stands, like every year, “wrote Calderón Hinojosa.

Felipe Calderón went with his wife, Margarita Zavala, and their children, like every year (Photo: Twitter)

Nacho Rodríguez, Chapucero ”, one of the journalists most criticized by the opposition due to his support for Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and the Fourth Transformation (4T) from his channel of Youtube and social networks, he also attended the GP Mexico.

In several images, he can be seen happily next to his wife, both in the stands and in the entrance hallways. However, the tweeters began to recriminate his attendance, since the cost of the tickets ranged from 1,500 to almost 200 thousand pesos, which contravenes Republican austerity that he has defended on multiple occasions.

In addition, on his Twitter account, El Chapucero mocked Felipe Calderón by sharing modified images to criticize his appearance, since he is observed overweight, a completely different appearance from that granted during his six-year term. They also pointed out his hypocrisy for allegedly being an Iberdrola employee and attending F1, with cars that use too much fuel and pollute in each race they do.

The controversial journalist “El Chapucero” also went to the GP Mexico (Photo: Twitter)

Another figure involved in controversy who was also present during the victory of “Checo” Pérez was the national president of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Mario Delgado Carrillo, although he did not make it public from any of his profiles.

Social network users were in charge of sharing the photo where He is observed next to a young woman as he climbs the stairs that led him to his place.

Like the Tinker, Delgado Carrillo received hundreds of comments judging his visit and the supposed cost of his ticket, which is around 50 thousand pesos. “The 4T setting the example” was the message that accompanied the photograph.

The father of “Checo” Pérez, and deputy of Morena, celebrated his son’s triumph on the race track (Photo: Twitter)

The local deputy for Morena, and father of “Checo” Pérez, Antonio Pérez Garibay, was also present during the race. As soon as your son got third place, He went down to the track to hug him, in addition to holding a Mexican flag and shouting at the top of his lungs, the achievement achieved by the pilot.

Finally, other people who also gathered at the Autodromo were the businessmen businessman Carlos Slim Jr. and his wife María Elena Torruco, Carlos and Nour Kuri. In addition, there were the communicator Paco Zea, the Mexican military officer Vidal Francisco Soberón Sanz, the son of the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Garza, and his partner Chantal Torres, among others.

