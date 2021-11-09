Francis Lawrence directing the adaptation of ‘The Hammer of Vulcan’ by Philip K. Dick

Philip K. Dick He is one of the most prolific, important, and influential authors in science fiction. Expert in dystopas, the advancement of artificial intelligence and more, he surprised locals and strangers with Vulcan’s hammer, a book that according to Deadline, will have a film adaptation by the director Francis Lawrence. In collaboration with New Legendary Pictures and Electric Shepherd Productions -s, as the electric sheep that inspired Blade runner– Lawrence will be in charge of driving it and preparing it for its projection on the big screen as he did with The Hunger Games.

An imperfect and terrifying future controlled by an artificial intelligence

The novel took us to a future in which, after a World War that leaves almost everything destroyed and completely devastated, the human beings of 70 nations decide to create a single government from scratch. At the controls of this gigantic and enormous bureaucratic entity, he gets an artificial intelligence called Vulcano 3. Trusting that this system allows for peace and balance on Earth, everything seems to be going well until a revolution led by a group of religious fanatics. Artificial intelligence losing control of the situation and the chaos, which seemed to have been avoided, will put the human race back on the brink of collapse. The only person who can stop it all will be a disgraced man, William Barris.

The film is in a very green state, and it is unknown which cast or actors will be in charge of giving life to the main characters of the story. What we do know is that, according to the starting point of the novel – one of the most applauded by its author – there is a high probability that it will be a success. Philip K. Dick is one of the authors most adapted to the big screen, although his versions and results have been frankly uneven. Among the most prominent we have the aforementioned Blade runner by Ridley Scott, A Scanner Darkly by Richard Linklater, Total challenge by Paul Verhoeven or Minority Report by Steven Spielberg.

Lawrence has not turned away from the cinema after the success of the Suzanne Collins adaptations. We are talking about the filmmaker who started his career in Hollywood with Constantine with Keanu Reeves, triumphed with several installments of The Hunger Games and caressed the honeys of success with movies like Water for elephants with Robert Pattinson and Red Gorrin with Jennifer Lawrence. We will see what you can do with such promising material and with the utmost creative freedom.