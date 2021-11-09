Forza Horizon 5 won’t leave anyone behind thanks to its accessibility features

The races in Mexico have some options that will facilitate access to the game for many users.

Microsoft has for years shown a genuine interest in advancing in the field of accessibility. One of the best examples of this has been the acclaimed Xbox Adaptive Controller, a controller that offers extensive customization options to suit all gamers and their needs. Now, with Forza Horizon 5, they have continued to take steps in that direction. including sign language among its accessibility options.

Forza Horizon 5 will include sign language for its cinematicsMike brownCreative Director of Forza Horizon 5, shared on Xbox Wire his interest in reaching all gamers, including more than 400 million of players with some disability in the world. For this, Brown considers it vital to allow them to adapt the game in the way that works best for them.

From Playground Games, they worked in collaboration with players from the community of Gaming & Disability, who helped the study by sharing some of the barriers with which they were in the games. This has led Playground Games to include comprehensive accessibility features for Forza Horizon 5, including:

Modifying the game speed for users who need to play at a reduced speed when playing offline.

A way of high contrast which helps to more easily distinguish menus and text.

A way colour blindness so that color blind players can better visualize the most problematic elements of the game.

Wide variety of customization for Subtitle, adjusting size, opacity or highlighting keywords.

Personalization for source menu and game.

A storyteller screen for texts, buttons and other elements.

Speech-to-text and from text to speech for those players who want to participate in voice chat and need to send synthesized voice.

The ability to disable moving funds.

Configuration for duration of notifications.

In addition to all of these options, the Forza Horizon 5 team is working on adding support for American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) that they will include in the cinematics of the game. We will have an interpreter that will appear in the lower corner of the screen during kinematics of the game and that will allow people with hearing disabilities not to miss any detail of the game.

Although many players are already enjoying the game thanks to its early access, Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S next November 9 and in 3DJuegos we have told you how the generational leap to the PlayGround Games festival.

