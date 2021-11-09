Former Puerto Rican Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano dies

The tragedy has again reached to the MLB world this Monday and to the New York Mets family specifically, as the popular former Queens reliever has been reported to Puerto Rican Pedro Feliciano, has died suddenly at the age of 45, according to information from ESPN journalist Eduardo Pérez.

According to Pérez, Feliciano died in his sleep, confirming his death on the morning of this Monday, November 8, having practiced jet skiing with his family just yesterday, with the cause of death still unknown. The same reliever had declared in previous years that he suffered from a rare condition in his heart, which until now, it is not known if it played a role in his death.

Feliciano played his entire Major League career with the New York Mets, being known by the nickname “Perpetual Pedro” for his enormous durability on the mound as a reliever, being the last pitcher in history to play 90 games in a season. doing so in the 2010 season, as well as leading MLB in pitcher appearances for three consecutive years.

The Puerto Rican finished his career with 484 games played in MLB, throwing 383.2 innings with a 22-21 record, getting 350 strikeouts and 4 saves.