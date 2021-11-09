Flows to bitcoin hit record so far in 2021: CoinShares

Reuters.- Flows to bitcoin products and funds have reached a record $ 6.4 billion so far this year, according to data from digital asset manager CoinShares, as investors bought the cryptocurrency thanks to increased government acceptance and its boom in the markets.

Inflows to bitcoin totaled $ 95 million last week, representing the largest inflow among all digital assets, while in eight weeks of increases, the cryptocurrency attracted $ 2.8 billion, according to published CoinShares data. on Monday.

Overall, cryptocurrency products and funds saw inflows of $ 174 million, according to data as of Nov.5, in a twelfth consecutive week of positive inflows from institutional investors.

Bitcoin rose more than 4% to hit $ 66,555 on Monday, approaching an all-time high of $ 67,016.50 on Oct. 20, while ether, which underpins the Ethereum blockchain, hit an all-time high of $ 4,796.44.

“The rise in the price of BTC (bitcoin) is nothing more than confirmation of an incredibly strong market setup that has been unfolding throughout October,” said Mikkel Morch, CEO of crypto and digital assets hedge fund ARK36.

