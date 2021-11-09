Florence Pugh’s Garon Haircut Has It All To Be The Trend Of The Season

This fall is strong when it comes to short hair because it is a hair trend that is popular. Especially among the celebrities who do not hesitate to choose the short or pixie haircut. This is the case of the actress Florence Pugh who, in addition to transforming her blonde hair into dark brown hair, now wears a garon haircut and is unrecognizable. We tell you how to wear this cut of fashion hair.

What is the pixie haircut?

The pixie haircut (longer on the sides and on the top) or lo garon (more even in the mane) is one of those timeless haircuts and timeless that are always in fashion. With a masculine and ultra-comfortable style, it is always flattering and the key is to adapt it to the shape of the face. And it is that the boy haircut has been conquering celebrities and women for centuries, since Coco Chanel, Audrey Hepburn passing by Mia farrow, Charlize Theron or Anne Hathaway and now Florence Pugh and the model Greta elisahofer that declines it in a thousand ways when combing it.

“The key to the garon cut is that everything is at the same height: neck, sides and front. And it is worked with a razor on the contours and the neck and with scissors inside” he tells us Eduardo Sanchez, director of the Maison Eduardo Snchez for the purpose of this cut. In addition, once dry, it is re-sculpted in its entirety to adapt it to our hair texture. Shorter and close to the head or longer. “And like any classic cut requires a great technical and execution master, as well as knowing perfectly how to work each texture, so that it is perfect” he assures.

How to comb the cut to the garon?

The pixie cut from Prada’s Spring Summer 2022 show will inspire hair looks for the coming season.Getty.

The cut to the garon is the most versatile when combing it. In its longer version, and contrary to what it may seem, it is a look that allows different styling finishes, more disheveled, more open or with a wet effect. In addition, it is ideal to wear both with your brown hair and with your blonde hair and provides an extra personality to whoever wears it.

Can be left to air dry or do it with a dryer in the direction of the natural fall of the hair. Then you can apply a wax or gel, depending on the finish you want to achieve, or a little srum.

Is it a haircut that flatters a round face?

Definitely the garon cut is a cut that adapts to any type of face. If you have a round face, you should play with a cut creating a lateral movement but also “it is a cut that lends itself to shine on angular or oval faces and can work on any type of physiognomyIt all depends on the style of the woman who chooses it, “says Snchez. Of course, it is preferable that the hair nature is slightly wavy or straight for a more polished finish.

