Five infallible summer looks (according to Julia Roberts)

The america bride it has just turned half a century of life. Half a century of life teaching us that it is not about not getting old, but about age well, that long manes also work in middle-aged women – the same as a big smile– and that, in stylistic terms, the naturalness it is, above any other, his best asset. Since I played Vivian Ward in the iconic Pretty woman, the actress has continued to be one of the fashion icons for multiple generations, who find in the protagonist of Steel magnolias a reference near and emulable. We fell in love with the style of Julia Roberts every time she opted for men’s suits, loafers and vests, also when she planted some cycling tights outside of the sports context to which they belong and every time we saw her in a tracksuit at home -and on the street – in leggings and tracksuit during the lockdown.

This season, we recover some of her looks that are and will be source of eternal inspiration for this summer and for all the summers of our lives.

WHITE BLAZER AND PATCHWORK JEANS

Patchwork jeans, a special detailGtres

The american they have always been a staple in the American actress’ wardrobe. He wore them in the late 80s, during the 90s and, in 2021, they continue to be a fetish garment of your wardrobe. Before anyone else, she wore the white blazer with a minimalist top slightly cropped and straight jeans. The detail of the jeans, with patchwork In different washes, it adds a cool air to an easy, comfortable and very versatile style.

JACKET WITH SPECIAL SHOULDERS AND ROMANTIC TOP

Blazers with special shoulders are one of Julia Roberts’ fetish garmentsGtres

All in rigorous black that only breaks a beige bag and metallic sandals. Irrefutable proof that wear black in summer It is not only possible, but it can also be a success. Sunglasses have been a constant in all her looks, in this case she uses a classic silhouette, that of aviator, which never goes out of style.

RAFFIA HAT AND SHIRT DRESS

The actress uses trendy pieces such as raffia hats in a natural toneGtres

The perfect summer look to walk around the city is the one who finds in a shirt dress the backbone of a style that is completed with a raffia hat in a natural tone and flat sandals. Comfortable and very versatile, shirt dresses are a basic of good weather, in addition, their power chameleon makes them suitable for going to the office or for a Sunday walk.

SAFARI DRESS

The safari dress is a timeless classic that does not go out of styleGtres

The safari dress bears the imprint of Yves saint laurent For all eternity. This piece that captures the functional essence of utility uniforms, for work and military, is suitable for all audiences and works in any setting depending on the rest of the garments and accessories that intervene in the equation.

BLACK AMERICANA AND MINI SKIRT

A sober and elegant look with a sexy point that works 24/7Gtres

A infallible combo, elegant and reminiscent of the styles of business women from the 80s movies. If you are looking for a look sober with a point sexy, this is your best inspiration (and no, it does not matter that your legs are not like Julia Roberts).

