Five Adventure Movies to Watch Before ‘Jungle Cruise’ Premiere

Jungle cruise (available on Disney +), by Jaume Collet-Serra, brought back from the adventure movies of a lifetime. And not at the expense of superheroes, terrifying excursions or philosophical tours. The pure and simple entertainment of the film, conquered the public and although it did not convince the critics too much, yes it managed to become a success. He did it for his ability to show that the thirst for adventure is still part of the taste of the general public.

You have not seen Jungle cruise? No problem. Disney + Day brings a great novelty: together with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Jungle cruise will be available for all users of the platform as of November 12.

In any case, if you enjoyed the adventure movie and regained your taste for great adventures in mysterious places, we leave you five that you will surely enjoy. Especially if you want a journey from the great enigmas to the most sincere laughs. To the happiness of the devotees, the classic Hollywood genre returned with all its capacity to shock, seduce and excite.

‘The Queen of Africa’, available in Filmin

One of the great classics of adventure cinema, it is now part of the Filmin catalog and in its best version. Starring the immortal Humphrey Bogart and the mighty Katharine Hepburn, it is the quintessential genre. When a missionary (Hepburn) travels by river to cross Africa with a grumpy captain (Bogart), there will be nothing that cannot happen. The duo of actors have amazing chemistry and the adventure film a frenetic pace that does not stop from the first scene.

None of that convinces you? Then will the endless, humorous and at the end charming discussions between the protagonists. Bogart has an ironic sense of humor that you will love. And Hepburn very little patience for puns. Between both things, of course, love will arise.

