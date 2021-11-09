Five Adventure Movies to Watch Before ‘Jungle Cruise’ Premiere

Jungle cruise (available on Disney +), by Jaume Collet-Serra, brought back from the adventure movies of a lifetime. And not at the expense of superheroes, terrifying excursions or philosophical tours. The pure and simple entertainment of the film, conquered the public and although it did not convince the critics too much, yes it managed to become a success. He did it for his ability to show that the thirst for adventure is still part of the taste of the general public.

You have not seen Jungle cruise? No problem. Disney + Day brings a great novelty: together with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Jungle cruise will be available for all users of the platform as of November 12.

In any case, if you enjoyed the adventure movie and regained your taste for great adventures in mysterious places, we leave you five that you will surely enjoy. Especially if you want a journey from the great enigmas to the most sincere laughs. To the happiness of the devotees, the classic Hollywood genre returned with all its capacity to shock, seduce and excite.

‘The Queen of Africa’, available in Filmin

One of the great classics of adventure cinema, it is now part of the Filmin catalog and in its best version. Starring the immortal Humphrey Bogart and the mighty Katharine Hepburn, it is the quintessential genre. When a missionary (Hepburn) travels by river to cross Africa with a grumpy captain (Bogart), there will be nothing that cannot happen. The duo of actors have amazing chemistry and the adventure film a frenetic pace that does not stop from the first scene.

None of that convinces you? Then will the endless, humorous and at the end charming discussions between the protagonists. Bogart has an ironic sense of humor that you will love. And Hepburn very little patience for puns. Between both things, of course, love will arise.

‘After the Green Heart’, available on Disney +

Joan Wilder (Kathleen Turner) is a writer who gets bored in the city when she must travel to distant Colombia to uncover a criminal mystery. In the middle of an extravagant, crazy and dangerous journey, he will run into Jack T. Colton (Michael Douglas). But what begins as a situation comedy in the middle of two strangers, ends up taking all the power of an intelligent and agile plot.

The chemistry between Turner and Douglas shines Zemeckis’ staging is intuitive and well constructed. But the best part is the adventure movie script’s ability to amuse, disconcert and seduce audiences. A little gem that has aged with good taste and better humor.

‘Treasure Planet’, available on Disney +

The free adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel is an elegant look at the adventure genre from animation. When little Jim Hawkins finds a treasure map, his life turns into a hectic obstacle course to mystery.

As if that wasn’t enough, our hero A space pirate crew led by John Silver will unite to unravel the enigma. But not everything will turn out the way Jim envisions it, much less when he must put his confidence, skill and intelligence to the test in the middle of crazy situations.

‘Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark’, Available on Amazon Prime

The most famous archaeologist and adventurer is also the center of several of the most famous adventure stories in cinema. But without any doubt, Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark It is a classic that deserves at least one review. With all your frantic air and with its great scenes that made cinematic history is also a journey through a type of storyline of astonishing ingenuity.

Indiana Jones, armed with a whip and cunning, must face the Nazis and the mysteries hidden in the mythical Ark of the Covenant. The adventure film has an extraordinary pace, a twisted sense of humor, and several scenes to the story. What else could we call that moment when Hitler himself gave his signature to a terrified Dr. Jones?

None of that convinces you? It will do its magnificent settings, its sense of the absurd and of course, its wonderful soundtrack, with a John Williams in top form.

‘The Search’, available on Disney +

Ben Gates (a staggeringly normal Nicolas Cage) is a historian in search of lost treasure. But he is also a brilliant subject who deciphers impossible riddles to avoid dangers and obstacles. With a scholarly and technological air that made it an instant hit, the adventure film is the starting point of a low-key saga. Also, in a brilliant way to see the adventure genre as more than just muscles and feats of strength.

None of that convinces you? Well, maybe this will do it: there will be a series of the franchise thanks to Disney +. Ben Gates is about to return!