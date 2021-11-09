Fire TV Stick Lite has a 50% discount in Amazon Mexico and you can take advantage of it with a one-month Disney + promotion at 29 pesos

Very recently we shared with you the Roku Express offer in only 590 pesos and that in fact you can continue to buy up to a few pesos less. If you prefer the devices of streaming from Amazon, the Fire TV Stick Lite now it is reduced to half the price.

This streaming device has a regular cost of 1,199 pesos, but right now we can get it in the store for 599 pesos, thus equaling its lowest price to date. during Amazon Prime Day of this year.

It has free shipping for all users and next day delivery depending on the city for users with Amazon Prime. We can ask for the device to arrive already configured with our Amazon account, so it is ready to use when plugged in.

As we mentioned, during these days Disney + has a promotion for Mexico where we can get the first month for only 29 pesos and it is also valid in Latin America, so this can be an option to take advantage of the device.

Let us remember that the only application with which does not count at the moment is with HBO Max, as a license agreement was not reached.

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are on discount in different online stores in Mexico. The price and availability of the product are subject to change without prior notice.

