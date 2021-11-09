Finch: trailer for Tom Hanks’ new post-apocalyptic road trip with a dog and a robot

Finch, the new post-apocalyptic film exclusive to Apple TV + and starring the well-known actor Tom Hanks, presents its first trailer less than two months after its official premiere. It is a new science fiction feature film in which the Earth has been completely devastated by a solar cataclysm, eliminating almost the entire population. The engineer Finch (Tom Hanks), is one of the few survivors along with his dog and a robot that he has manufactured. This new blockbuster starring the Oscar-winning actor is scheduled to premiere on the Apple platform next November 5, 2021; and we already have both his trailer who heads this news as his synopsis and his official poster.

Tom Hanks and his new post-apocalyptic adventure

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Repo Men), author of some of the series’ most celebrated episodes Game of Thrones and showrunner of the next series from the same universe The house of the dragon for HBO, and Scythian for Ivor Powell and Craig luck, Finch will narrate the journey of a survivor through the little that remains of a practically extinct civilization.

“A human, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family, in a energetic and exciting adventure on a man’s mission to make sure his beloved canine companion has someone to take care of him when he’s gone. Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that has devastated the planet. But Finch, who has been living in a underground bunker For a decade, he has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. “

“Create a robot to take over Goodyear when he no longer can. When the trio embarks on a dangerous journey through a bleak american westFinch strives to teach his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of being alive. This road trip will be full of challenges and humor, as it is difficult for Finch to convince Jeff and Goodyear to get along while facing off against the dangers of this new world”, Reads its official synopsis.

Tom Hanks heads a cast consisting of Samira wiley, Laura harrier, Skeet Ulrich and Caleb Landry Jones, who lends his voice to the robot created by Finch. This new science fiction film premieres in Apple TV + the next November 5, 2021.

Source | Apple TV +