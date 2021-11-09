Final date and time confirmed for Xbox 20th anniversary event

Xbox fans wanted games, games, and more games. If possible, exclusive, obviously and it seems that those who are arriving are not only good, if not excellent. This year Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires 4, Forza Horizon 5 and probably Halo Infinite will border on excellence, bringing incalculable value to the brand. A value that will play a leading role in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox, which although we have been anticipating it for months, the peak moment will arrive next week.

Well, from Microsoft they already announced that next November 15 we would have an Xbox 20th anniversary event in the form of streaming. In this, the brand intends to teach us a lot of the history that has led us to what we know today, so we should be vigilant and not lose detail of what they will offer. When? Next November 15 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time. This means that it will be at 12:00 noon in Mexico.

Don’t miss the Xbox 20th Anniversary event

Just a few hours ago we anticipated that as fans “you should not miss the event” and just after the classification in Brazil of Arx Fatalis, one of the historical games of Arkane Studios for the first Xbox and PC, has been leaked, so we must be very attentive to news about the titles that we already know and above all, the announcement of new backward compatible.

Luckily, the event will have subtitles in both LATAM Spanish and Spanish, if we watch it from the Xbox channel on YouTube, where the live will soon be ready.