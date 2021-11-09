Film window – ZETA

Focused on contributing and enriching the independent cinematography of North America, and paying for the cultural and tourist activities of Baja California Sur, the Los Cabos International Film Festival will celebrate its tenth edition in hybrid format from November 10 to 18, with performances on-line and in person in Los Cabos, Mérida in Yucatán and Mexico City.

With a character of its own that overcomes the devastation of hurricanes, # LosCabos10 explores risky, thoughtful and inspiring film proposals that solidify the conversation of industries in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

“Beyond the cultural exchange, the festival celebrates ten years of promoting investment and converging the co-production of these three countries, and of being a pioneer in it, as well as a meeting of professionals and decision makers from the film industry, with the will to contribute from Mexico to the entire continent and that we collaborate with the independent cinema of the North ”, he told ZETA Maru Garzón, artistic director of the meeting on whose red carpet Oliver Stone, Nicole Kidman and Robert De Niro paraded.

“The festival is interested in breaking down stigmas of racism, environmental issues, the search for female voices, migration and sexual diversity, which has been reflected in the programming and in its audiences, including children, for whom we created the program ‘Llamado Escolar ‘, with the intention of familiarizing them with the cinema ”, added Garzón about the original looks (films) that transport to surprising scenarios and bring different realities of the Los Cabos Competition closer to:“ The noise of the engines ”, by Philippe Grégoire; “Luchadoras”, by Paola Calvo and Patrick Jasim; “Strawberry Mansion” by Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney; Danis Goulet’s “Night Raiders”; “They made us night”, by Antonio Hernández; “Users”, by Natalia Almada; and “Violet” by Justine Bateman.

Reinventing itself towards digital due to the health contingency, in its last edition, the festival exhibited 19 films before 45 thousand spectators from Mexico, the United States, Canada, the Arab Emirates and China, so the commitment will continue from the virtual and with face-to-face functions of the new section Gold Screen, in which Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” will be screened; “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” by Jessica Chastain; “Mass”, by Fran Kranz; and “Red Rocket”, by Sean Baker, from November 12 to 15 at Cinemex Puerto Paraiso from Los Cabos.

“Another of the new sections of the festival is Baja Inspire, made up of three films that were somehow excited by the Peninsula, with which we will celebrate our first decade, underlining the commitment to open spaces and shop windows for local and foreign talent who allow themselves to be seduced and film in ‘La Baja’. We will have the documentary ‘La Recua’, which narrates the tradition of traveling by donkey through the towns of Comondú to La Paz, buying and selling things, and which was obviously diluted by technology; another is the fiction ‘The Gigantes’, by Beatriz Sanchís, starring Kristyan Ferrer, Ana Layevska, Angélica Castro and Regina Orozco; and “Transition”, by Alejandro Torres, which films a sailor on a sailboat in La Paz, trapped by the pandemic, ”said Maru Garzón.

Reaffirming its commitment to content creators in Latin America, the meeting will promote with 200 thousand pesos a series in development with the Gabriel Figueroa Film Fund (GFFF), for which “Criatura”, by Marco Rodríguez (Mexico) compete; “The king of the pyramid”, by Jaime Peña (Mexico); “The punished daughters of Eva”, by Dante Dechecco (Argentina); “Mission Haiti”, by Vladimir Rivera (Chile); and “Bringing life to the world”, by Violeta Larqué (Mexico).

In addition, the filmic meeting presumes his new bond with the British Climate Crisis Film Festival, in order to propose actions, narratives and practices that promote a better relationship with the environment, within the framework of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021 (COP26) on November 12. Through its section Green Strand, will present “Poupelle of Chimney Town” (2020), by Yusuke Hirota; “River” (2021), by Jennifer Peedom and Joseph Nizeti; and “Above Water” (2021), by Aïssa Maïga; in addition to being the headquarters of Ignite sessions, a series of conferences with perspectives for a film industry that develops narratives that reduce the footprint on the environment.

