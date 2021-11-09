FIFA lifted Panama’s veto and will play with the public against El Salvador

The Panamanian Soccer Federation (Fepafut) reported that the Appeals Committee of the FIFA temporarily suspended the execution of his decision to punish Panama with a game without an audience and a fine of more than $ 50,000 for homophobic chants, until the decision is made.

“This means that the match against The Savior of November 16 in the Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez Stadium it may be with the public, “says the statement from Fepafut, after the FIFA will accept the appeal.

Last October, the Disciplinary Commission of the FIFA fined Panama with more than 50 thousand dollars and a game without an audience for alleged homophobic chants in the matches against Costa Rica and Mexico on the September date of the final octagonal of the Concacaf.

A source close to the Fepafut pointed out to EFE that the decision of FIFA It is momentary and this does not mean that soon, when the appeal is reviewed and a final decision is made, the sanction will take effect and the next home game will be played without an audience, which must be before Jamaica.

The statement the Fepafut stresses “its firm commitment to Fair Play and the fight against all forms of discrimination or intolerance, and fans are urged to support our national team by always maintaining these principles.”

“In the next few hours the sale of tickets will be enabled through the website of the FEPAFUT (fepafut.com) “, expand the note.

Panama was also sanctioned, last October, with 21 thousand dollars for the inappropriate behavior of a group of fans (field invasion) during the last game played at home against the United States on October 10 for the qualifying rounds for the World Cup. Qatar 2022.

