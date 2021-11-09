Felipe Calderón attended the Mexican GP and was ‘rained on’ by criticism on social media – El Financiero

Go that the Big prize from Mexico 2021 He had the opportunity to bring together very important people, not only from the sports world, but from our country this weekend. The event was attended by the former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, who had already revealed his taste for motorsport.

The ex-president posted on his Twitter account with his wife Margaret Zavalaand his children, attached with a message where he congratulated Sergio ‘Czech’ Perez for obtaining third place in the race, becoming the first Mexican to get on the podium at his local grand prix.

“What a great race @SChecoPerez! Third place in the Mexican GP of @ F1. And what a joy to be able to enjoy it with @Mzavalagc and our children in the stands, like every year, “he wrote.

After the publication, followers of Felipe Calderón did not miss the opportunity to remind him of some details that at the time he said when he was head of this country and even asked him what he drank in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.