Federica Cavenati, designer of Lady Gaga and Kendall Jenner, dies – Publimetro México

A few hours ago, the unfortunate death of Federica Cavenati was announced, one of the most beloved designers in the fashion industry and also recognized for being the co-founder of 16 Arlington, a clothing brand of British origin.

Cavenati died last Monday, November 8, at the age of 28, due to a “rapid and sudden illness,” as detailed in the statement issued by his family.

Lena Dunham, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney, Emma Corrin, Miley Cyrus and Kendall Jenner are some of the artists who were struck by the great talent of Federica and who had the opportunity to wear their original clothes.

Kendall Jenner and Emma Corrin wearing 16Arlington Photo: Instagram @ 16arlington

Through his official Instagram account, Dunham dedicated a few touching words about Federica.

“The first time I met my friend Kikka Cavenati, it took me about 10 minutes to realize how beautiful she was. And that is saying a lot, because Kikka was above all beautiful, shiny copper hair, huge Bambi eyes, the juicy lips that any woman would pay a lot of money for, ”wrote the actress.

“I was one of the lucky ones, along with women from Lizzo to Amal Clooney, who grew up to be a 16-year-old in Arlington. Finding Kikka and Marco was like coming home to family, ”he added.

Marco Capaldo and Federica Cavenati with Lena Dunham Photo: Instagram @lenadunham

Federica Cavenati made history in the London fashion industry with her partner and partner, Marco Capaldo.

Although Cavenati’s designs revolutionized the catwalk, in recent months he had to overcome the visibility that the pandemic took away from him. After creating the most original outfits to wear at prestigious events, due to the mandatory quarantine these designs were kept for some time until thanks to the British Fashion Council they were released.

The firm’s website reads: “the cult London label that questions the idea of ​​glamor with contagious eccentricity. Hailed by British Vogue as the cool girls’ nightwear garment that ‘starts the conversation’, 16Arlington proposes a maximalist fashion language. “

Marco Capaldo and Federica Cavenati Photo: Instagram @ 16arlington

16Arlington creations have the particularity of being suitable for any type of body, always with a touch of eccentricity and irreverence.

Kikka, as the designer was also known, caught the attention of prestigious companies such as Bergdorf Goodman, Browns Fashion and Net-a-Porter.

Federica’s latest collection will be exhibited at the next London Fashion Week, which will be held between February 18 and 22, 2022. Cavenati’s husband assured that a tribute will be held on the catwalk for the beloved designer.

