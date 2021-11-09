FC Barcelona | Xavi’s work with Philippe Coutinho

Xavi Hernández has many things to sign up for from yesterday’s game. After an excellent first half for FC Barcelona, ​​scoring 3 goals and showing stretches of very good play, everything fell apart in the second 45 minutes. Those of Sergi Barjuan could not stop a Celta who uncovered all the shortcomings of Barça.

Follow after this announcement

If defense is problematic, the team’s biggest problem today lies in the multi-million dollar contracts of players with hardly any prominence in the first team, such as Samuel Umtiti or Philippe Coutinho, the highest paid footballer on the squad.

Touch of attention to Coutinho

And is that the Brazilian seems different in recent months. Coutinho only has one goal in 11 games played this season and is a shadow of the player he was at Liverpool, for whom Barça paid € 135 M. Now, according to TV3, the attitude of the carioca in the match against Celta did not like anything in the locker room.

Coutinho was not committed when Sergi Barjuan called him to warm up after Ansu Fati’s injury at the edge of the first half. That attitude ended up leaving the Brazilian on the bench, and Fati was replaced by Alejandro Baldé. At the end of the game, the former Liverpool player was recriminated by teammates. Xavi has already taken over as coach, and it is in his hands to get Coutinho back or try to sell him to a lower level project.