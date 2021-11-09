Exatlón México: When do the 4 new REINFORCEMENTS of Guardians and Pathfinders enter?

The fifth season of Exatlon Mexico fired from its tracks more than a dozen athletes who came to them to run in the role of contenders since for a time they wore the show shirts, this in the teams of Guardians and Conquerors to those who will soon be more integrated reinforcement.

With 12 weeks of adventure, both lines suffered the loss of elements that were defeated in the elimination duels, or, due to injury issues that unfortunately closed their way in the battle.

However, given the lack of members caused by these casualties, the production of Exatlon Mexico increased the ranks with the entry of more athletes to fights such as reinforcement, components of whom it is already spoken as an advance of more incorporations.

As seen in recent cycles, both reds and blues lost matches where the result not only affected the stability of the frame, but also its strength by ending with fewer participants in the continuation of the show; but now, already about to close this this day, the reality ready the next entry.

New reinforcements in Exatlón México

According to spoiler accounts, four athletes from different areas will soon debut on the beaches of the Dominican Republic. The information that is handled in social networks is limited, however, it is expected that two men and two women will arrive at the lands of the Exatlon What new reinforcements.

Emilio Verdirame Elizondo | Guardians

He is passionate about soccer and brother of Pamela Verdirame, a former member of the red team.







Maura Martínez | Guardians

Volleyball expert who also works for television.

Jair Regalado | Conquerors

He is a great friend of the Cázares brothers, as he is part of the Sky Brothers.

The first baseball player to enter the competition, a member of the Mexican Women’s Baseball Team awaiting her next World Cup.

When do the 4 new REINFORCEMENTS of Guardians and Pathfinders enter?

As mentioned before, the entry of the athletes to the show circuits does not yet have an official date, however, it is possible that the new reinforcements run your entry in the first days of week 13.

There is a strong probability that this announcement will be made on Tuesday, but here we recommend not to miss the transmission from Monday to Thursday, as well as the elimination Sundays.