Evra reveals the reason why he did not attack Luis Suárez in the street after a case of racism

In an interview for the podcast “The Diary of a CEO”, former left winger Patrice Evra, a Manchester United legend, revealed that he was about to get into a fight in the street with the forward Luis Suarez after the French accusation of racism during a match of the Premier League in 2011.

At that moment, Evra said Suarez, then Liverpool player, used racist words, which generated a great uproar from the French national team player.

In statements made to the podcast, Patrice said that, in the days after the English derby, he was on the verge of starring in a confrontation with Luis Suarez in the streets of Manchester, but ended up leaving because the Uruguayan was with his wife and children.

“One day I was walking in Manchester, on Deansgate, and my brother told me: ‘Look, Luis Suárez there!’ I was with two of my brothers. I looked at Suárez and thought: ‘Now is the time.'”, remembered.

“But then he started walking and I saw that right behind him were his children and his wife. So I walked away. I thought: ‘If I’m going to do something, it can’t be in front of his family.’ admitted.

“I don’t regret it, as it certainly would have been a very ugly situation. So I decided not to do anything that day,” added.

Evra also recalled that he and Suárez “got over” the matter in 2015, when they finally shook hands before the match between Juventus and Barcelona, ​​in the final of the 2015 Champions League.

“I was talking to Neymar, and Suárez came. He came, offered me his hand and asked me: ‘Are you okay? And I said’ Yes, I’m okay. ‘” So I no longer hold a grudge against him. But we are certainly not going on vacation together, “he joked.