Ether reaches a new high and bitcoin breaks its all-time high

Ether has grown 57% since the beginning of October and has reached a new daily high, trading at $ 4,765 on the Bitfinex exchange and $ 4,770 on Binance in the last 24 hours, while bitcoin has risen in value around 6.3 %, costing 66,348 and 66,400 dollars per unit on the respective cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

The rise in bitcoin on Monday marks its new all-time high after rising to $ 66,283 on October 20. Since the beginning of last month, the popular cryptocurrency has shown an increase of almost 50%.

In the view of market analyst Kyle Rodda of the broker IG Markets, with whom Reuters has spoken, the rise in the attractiveness of cryptocurrencies, as well as that of gold, contributes to the drop in real returns as investors prepare to inflation.

In addition, the general environment in the sector has also been good, as financial institutions are inclined to become part of it without too much hindrance from regulators, Rodda added.

