Ether hits record; cryptocurrency market exceeds $ 3 trillion

The bitcoin climbed this Monday towards all-time highs and the ether It was reaching its highest levels, in the context of an escalation of cryptocurrencies due to the impulse of the inflow of funds, favorable news and fears related to inflation.

The bitcoin jumped more than 4% to $ 66,170, approaching the $ 67,016.50 level reached on October 20, while ether, which supports the network ethereum, stood at a record $ 4,768.07.

Ether is up about 59% since the beginning of October, Meanwhile he bitcoin accumulates an advance close to 51 percent. Last month, a publicly traded fund of bitcoin, at a time when investors are seeking exposure to an asset class that is sometimes considered a hedge against inflation.

Falling real returns, as traders brace for inflation, increases the attractiveness of assets like gold and cryptocurrencies, according to Kyle Rodda of brokerage IG Markets. The analyst added that the mood in the sector has also been good.

Financial institutions want to be part of this, regulators don’t want to suppress it too much, “he said.” We are almost past the tipping point, where it is part of the system and it will be very, very difficult to get it out. “

In the last weeks, Australia’s largest bank has said it will offer cryptocurrency trading to retail clients and the Singapore authorities have been positive about this asset class. Cryptocurrencies have also been supported by a positive mood on the stock markets.

Last week, New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said he would receive his first three bitcoin paychecks and signaled his intention to make his city the “center of the cryptocurrency industry” after a similar promise from the mayor of Miami.

The cryptocurrency market exceeds three trillion dollars

The cryptocurrency market surpassed three trillion dollars for the first time on Monday, in a context of greater interest from traditional finance and investors, seduced by vertiginous rises, but worried about inflation.

The cryptocurrency market represented $ 3.7 trillion on Monday, according to the CoinGecko page, that monitors the market of more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies.

As is often the case in that sector, analysts had difficulty explaining the significant increase on Monday.

The cryptocurrency market is growing with astonishing speed, “Ipek Ozkardeskaya, market analyst for SwissQuote, told AFP. For her, there is” a part of speculation and a part of reality. “

Since the end of October, the US markets have access to an index fund (ETF) to the evolution of bitcoin, which allows investors to bet on the rise of the first cryptocurrency without leaving Wall street.

Contrary to the euro or the dollar, the number of bitcoins was set at 21 million, which are issued little by little, a rule impossible to change without controlling the integrity of the decentralized network.

Some investors therefore believe that cryptocurrencies are a way to hedge against inflation, which is increasing in both Europe and North America.

It is a very risky strategy given how volatile the cryptocurrency is and seeing how its value can suffer pressure from regulators, or even comments on social networks, “Susannah Streeter, market analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, warns in a note.

Both bitcoin and ethereum represent over 40% and just under 20% of the market, respectively. The volatility of small cryptocurrencies is higher.

The Shiba Inu, a cryptoasset created to rival Dogecoin, reached a theoretical size of $ 40 billion at the end of October, becoming the 10th largest cryptocurrency. But a few days later, he lost $ 10 billion.

“Today’s champions are unlikely to be tomorrow’s survivors,” stresses Ozkardeskaya, who fears “a bubble of the same type as the Internet” in the 2000s.