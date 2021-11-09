Eternals with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie raises more than one billion pesos

Tape Marvel and Disney, Eternals, directed by the winner of the Oscar, Chloé Zhao was positioned as the fourth highest grossing film of the year, grossing more than $ 70 million (1,400 million pesos), only in the United States and in its debut, that is, in the first weekend after its premiere.

However, that or has been all, since in addition to the success obtained in USA, Eternals raised $ 90 million in the international marketl (approximately 1,800 million pesos), which gives a total of 161 million dollars (around 3,200 million pesos).

It should be noted that the other three highest grossing movies so far this year they are Venom, Shang-Chi and Black Widow, being thus that the first positions of the film with the highest grossing are Marvel productions, with heroes or antiheroes, this according to data from Box Office Mojo.

In addition, this film was better received in countries such as South Korea, United Kingdom and France, so in these regions it has become the second best premiere of Hollywood, this year; just behind Fast and Furious 9.

While much of the success of Eternals It is due to the Mexican protagonist Salma Hayek already the american Agelina jolie, as well as the British actor Kit harington, the film has also received strong criticism from netizens.

“Forgettable movie. The worst of Marvel without a doubt “, “I really did not understand the role of Angelina Jolie is very x”, “Thena, my life“,” In a week everyone will forget about the movie just like no one talked about Chinese afterwards “,”Everything is excellent, but ahuevo he has to put gay things so that that kind of thing does not take offense, there they smashed the movie”, are some of the comments.