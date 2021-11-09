‘Eternals’ raises over $ 70 million in US despite criticism

“Eternals” may be one of the worst-reviewed films in the Marvel franchise, but that hasn’t put off audiences, as the film grossed $ 71 million in its opening weekend in US theaters.

The film directed by Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for “Nomadland” (2020), achieved the fourth best American debut so far this year.

In this way, the four highest grossing films of the year – “Venom”, “Shang-Chi” and “Black Widow” – are starring characters from the Marvel universe, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

In addition, to the 71 million that “Eternals” entered in the United States, there are another 90 million in the international market for a total cash of 161 million dollars.

The film has performed especially well in South Korea, the United Kingdom and France, so thanks to these countries it has become the second best Hollywood premiere in the world in 2021, only behind “F9” (of the saga “Fast & Furious”), which brought in $ 163 million this summer.

The success of “Eternals” has contributed to its imposing cast, which includes Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington, and an argument that starts from the end of the “Avengers” saga with “Endgame” (2019).

For its part, “Dune” fell to the second position in its third week on the card, with 7.6 million dollars.

The science fiction film headed by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Fergurson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Javier Bardem had been leading for two weeks until the arrival of Marvel.

Also, Agent 007 continues to fill US theaters more than a month after its release, as “No Time To Die” added $ 6.1 million in its fifth week.

Finally, “Ron’s Gone Wrong” “and” Venom: Let There Be Carnage “were the fourth and fifth options with a sum of 4.4 million and 3.6 million, respectively.

“Spencer”, the film about Diana of Wales directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart, settled for a box of 2 million, although its theatrical release was very limited.