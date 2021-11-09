Estefanía Veloz criticizes Formula 1; “it is frivolous and elitist,” she says

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 09.11.2021 08:07:46





Estefanía Veloz, feminist activist, lawyer and former Morena activist, criticized the attendees of the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, at consider it a frivolous event, which caused the annoyance of several users of social networks.

In her Twitter account, the also television host and political analyst stated that the Formula 1 event it only gives access to the country’s upper class, “which is obviously white”.

“I hold my opinion on Formula 1 and the pigmentocracy. It is a frivolous event that only the elite of the country which is evidently white has access,” he wrote.

I hold my opinion on Formula 1 and pigmentocracy. It is a frivolous event that only the country’s elite, who are evidently white, have access to. – Estefanía Veloz (@EstefaniaVeloz) November 8, 2021

In the same publication, users of social networks answered that several of them went to the event and do not belong to the upper class or are white, while others showed them Mario Delgado, the national president of Morena, at the event.

Oh crap! Since when am I white? Hahahaha Morenazo (only skinned ever ever party) to great honor. I work hard every day; and indeed I aspire to greater professional growth to give myself these tastes and more. Frivolous is not caring for children with Cancer. pic.twitter.com/Z1AeTzVuhI – LaloGo (@Lalogogue) November 8, 2021

While others indicated that their comment was correct and several more assured that the event was boring.

A very cheap elite by the way. They do not know anything about the manetda # F1. The funniest thing is when they broadcast the interviews they do outside of the event and the “fans” display all their ignorance candidly. – Julián Cuevas ???????? ???? (@JCuevasC) November 8, 2021

It had to be said and it was said! ? Photo. I love f1, but pay 2 or 3 thousand pesos to go to the racetrack? It’s something most can’t afford, including myself – El Juanito (@ SoyElJuanito3) November 8, 2021

FLC