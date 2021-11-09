Erik Lira ‘zapped’ the police after a victory against Cruz Azul

Cougars rallied two goals behind against Blue Cross last sunday in University City to finish beating 4-3 to Machine and thus get your ticket to the Reclassification of the Apertura 2021.

Excitement overflowed in the stands of the University Olympic with the comeback and the dramatic pass to the Repechage in which they will now face the Toluca.

Such emotion was also experienced on the field where it was possible to observe blue-eyed players euphoric with the result; However, this emotion overflowed in footballers such as Erik Lira.

And it is that the university midfielder was caught giving a ‘zape’ (hitting the head) to a policeman who was guarding the team’s exit to the locker room.

In video that circulates on social networks you can see Lira hitting the authority celebrating the triumph; while the element remains static before the action of the footballer.

In another video, the feline midfielder can also be seen shaking his head from an element of Civil protection who was near the stands, while the other players celebrated a goal.

Lira He started and played the 90 minutes in the win against Blue Cross in the last Matchday of the regular season.

