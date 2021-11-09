Erik Lira goes viral for ‘zapping’ the police and celebrating with civil protection personnel

At the end of the match between Pumas and Cruz Azul, where the university students obtained their pass to the league, Erik Lira starred in a moment that became viral

Erik Lira, footballer from Pumas, went viral on social networks after a couple of videos were released in which the midfielder euphorically celebrated a goal against Cruz Azul last Sunday with civil protection personnel and at the end of the match of The comeback against the Machine, the squad of the UNAM team gives a ‘zape’ to a policeman before leaving the field of the Olympic University.

At the end of the meeting between Pumas and Cruz Azul, Erik Lira hit a policeman. Caption

The first of the images that have turned around on social networks was presented at minute 83, when Diogo De Oliveira scored 4-3 over Cruz Azul. The Brazilian celebrated near the fans, a situation for which a civil defense element arrived, which Lira grabbed by the head and shook it while yelling the goal.

Once the match against Cruz Azul was finished with a score of 4-3 in favor of Pumas, with which the university students managed to advance to the 2021 Apertura repechage, Lira gave a ‘zape’ to a policeman who guarded the stairs that lead to the dressing room of the felines in the Olympic University.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Pumas and Cruz Azul played a duel full of emotions last Sunday. The locals opened the scoring at 5 ‘with both Arturo Ortíz. However, then Roberto Alvarado appeared to score three goals without an answer from the felines, at 11 ‘, 20’ and 43 ‘.

The reaction of the university students came in the second half. At 46 ‘, Favio Álvarez approached the felines with 2-3. The tie reached 61 ‘with a goal from Diogo De Oliveira and the same Brazilian made it 4-3 at 83’, to give the triumph and ticket to the playoffs to the UNAM team.

Lira closed the regular phase of Apertura 2021 with 1,054 minutes played, after he participated in 16 of the 17 games, of which he started 11, in addition to being booked on one occasion.