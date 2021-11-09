Ephemeris: Hugh Jackman turns 53, this is how he has physically changed since he gave life to “Wolverine”

Hugh michael jackman, or simply Hugh Jackman, was born on a day like today, but in 1968 in Sydney, Australia, so today, to join in the celebrations of the actor’s 53rd birthday, let’s recall some data that you may not have known about his career, in addition , we show you how his physical evolution has been since he began to play “Wolverine”, the iconic Marvel character he is always associated with.

As mentioned before, Hugh jackman He was born in Australia, where he spent a large part of his life, he also has English nationality because his parents are originally from the European country. Acting was only a hobby for Jackman, because on several occasions, he has indicated that he never thought that his life project would revolve around his artistic activities since his intention was to dedicate himself to journalism, It was the career he studied, however, life took him in other ways.

The artistic career of Hugh jackman began in the early nineties in the theater participating in different stagings in his native country, later, he received his first opportunity to participate in a television series called “Corelli”, which was his first work of relevance because from this production the doors were opened to new projects on television. It was in 1999 when his career began to have a worldwide projection as he participated in the films “Erskineville Kings” and “Paperback Hero” and finally in 2000 he gave life, for the first time, to the character of “Wolverine” from the X Men.

Hugh Jackman Evolution

Hugh jackman He has participated in more than 40 films throughout his artistic career, however, the role that people recognize him the most is “Wolverine” or “Logan”, a character with whom he has starred in at least nine films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so below we present to you how the actor’s evolution has been throughout the time he played the iconic character of the X Men.

Hugh Jackman first made “Wolverine” in 2000. Photo: Special

The first appearance of Hugh jackman What “Wolverine” happened in 2000 in the movie “X Men” And from the beginning, the character of the Australian actor managed to establish himself as one of the favorites of Marvel fans, in 2003, he starred in the second part of the rear and in 2013 he completed the trilogy in “X-Men: The Final Battle”.

Hugh Jackman has participated in at least nine Marvel films. Photo: Special

Due to the popularity of the character, “Wolverine“Had its own rear “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009) and “The Wolverine” (2013), in addition, his character continued to be used for other X-Men productions such as “First generation (2011), “Days of the future past” (2014) and “Apocalypse” (2016).

Hugh Jackman has grown up with the character. Photo: Special

Despite the passage of time, Hugh jackman was able to adapt correctly to the history of the character and it was in 2017 when he appeared for the last time as “Wolverine” in “Logan” (2017). Other films in which Jackman has participated are “Van Helsing”, “The Prestige”, “Les Misérables”, “The greatest showman”, among many others.

“Logan” was the last movie in which he brought “Wolverine” to life. Photo: Special.

As for his personal life, Hugh Jackman is married to the also actress, Deborra-Lee Furness since 1996 with whom has two adopted children, Oscar Maximillian and Ava Eliot. Also, since 2013 fight against basalioma, a type of mild skin cancer that has sent him to the operating room more than five times.