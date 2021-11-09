English press reveals the condition that would cause Cristiano to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo can ask to leave the Manchester United if the team does not qualify for the next Champions League, according to the newspaper Daily express

CR7’s contract with the Red Devils runs through mid-2023, but according to the tabloid, there is a possibility that he will seek fresh air if the Old Trafford giant does not end up in the Champions League qualifying zone this season. Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo heading to the Old Trafford locker room Getty Images

“It is not entirely ruled out that Ronaldo makes the demand to leave the club at the end of the season if he sees that United play in the Europa League, which he considers the 2nd division of Europe, next year,” the newspaper wrote.

At the moment, the “Red Devils” are in the 6th position of the Premier League, with 17 points.

If they close the year in that place, the United will have to play in the Europa League in 2022/23.

The distance with Liverpool, currently in 4th place and the club that opens the G-4, is 5 points.

Personally, the season of Cristiano Ronaldo It’s been great since leaving Juventus to return to Old Trafford.

In 12 games so far, the star has scored 9 goals, in addition to contributing 1 assist.