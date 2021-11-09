Emma Watson wore black satin heels with a lace dress

The high heel shoes They are always a good idea when we want to resort to an elegant and classic combination. So did Emma Watson to attend Adele’s concert in London, betting on a look monochrome. Your choice of stilettos appeals to the trends presented in recent collections, which propose to give a distinctive touch to what we wear through footwear.

To attend the Show at London palladium last Saturday, the British actress, Emma Watson, kept a simple style with a long navy blue trench coat by Sandro. Underneath she wore a black Stella McCartney lace dress and stockings of the same color. To give the touch chic of the outfit, complemented with some heeled shoes matching Burberry, only these, in satin fabric, they subtly went out of the box to add shine and elegance.

How to wear satin shoes according to Emma Watson

Emma Watson in satin heels from Burberry. Ricky Vigil M / GC Images.

The protagonist of ‘Harry Potter’ She put the finishing touches on a bag of the same color, which hung with a gold chain over her shoulder. He chose to comb his hair with a half ponytail and add a black bow to the equation, a very feminine decorative detail that we also saw on the Chanel catwalk Fall 2021 Couture. The point of color was on her lips, opting for a bright apple red.

If there was an element that is constantly changing in our closet, possibly the first place would be the footwear. While the trends on recent catwalks for collections spring-summer 2022 detach themselves from shoes that do not go out of style and that always look good, due to their unexpected silhouettes and patterns, it is practical to be clear about the models that remain in force at all times.

One thing is certain, after a season in which we did not step out of our Birkenstock sandals: the high heel shoes They have announced their big comeback. High platforms, decorative details and shiny textures they are the ones that top the list. Although the bets for next spring are even riskier, those chosen for this autumn and winterAccording to the big fashion houses, they resort to nostalgia for the nineties and two thousand.

Christopher Esber Autumn-Winter 2021 shoes. Christopher Esber / Gorunway.

The bright textures, both in glitter, sequins or satin fabrics, They will be a safe place to turn to to get out of the conventional and seal any style with fun, casual or elegant airs, as the case may be. Balenciaga does it with high boots with a peak finish and metallic effect, while Prada resorts to beads, as does Stella McCartney or Victoria Beckham. Satin textures were Versace’s bet in vibrant colors, as well as Erdem and Christopher Esber in black.