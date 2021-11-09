Emma Stone. Paul McCartney designed a tattoo for the actress; so it looks

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.11.2021 08:55:38





Emma Stone is one of the actresses who has stood out mainly for her performances in the two films of The Amazing Spider-Man as Gwen Stacy, as well as starring in the Oscar-winning film La la land next to Ryan Gosling. But something that very few know about her is that her first tattoo was designed by Paul McCartney.

10 years ago, when the actress was a guest on David Letterman’s show, He talked about the day when he would go with his mother to get a tattoo. It would be the first tattoo for both of them and they would do it for a special reason, he had confirmed to his mother that he was cancer free.

In this interview, Emma Stone mentioned that in 2009 she met Paul McCartney when she and her co-worker in the movie Zombieland, Woody Harrelson, They went to the former Beatle’s house where they ate with the singer.

A year later, the actress’s mother defeated the breast cancer that had detected so they decided to get a tattoo That will mean a lot to them

“Tomorrow my mom and I are going to get some tattoos and we have never had one and we will probably never do it again,” the actress said on the show.

The Oscar winner mentioned that Paul McCartney’s song “Blackbird” is one of her and her mother’s favorite songs., so it seemed a good idea to tattoo something related to the subject.

“His favorite song is Blackbird by Paul McCartney and it is also my favorite song. Two years ago she was diagnosed with breast cancer and she’s over it, it’s amazing, ”said Emma Stone.

The protagonist of La la land He told in the interview that he decided write to the singer to ask him the favor of drawing some bird’s feet, this referring to the title of the song.

“I wrote a letter to Paul McCartney asking if he could draw some little bird’s feet because he wrote the song and yesterday he sent it to me,” she mentioned.

Since then, Emma Stone has those unique bird legs tattooed on one of her wrists, as well as her mom. This design by Paul McCartney is undoubtedly important for mother and daughter, as it means a happy moment for both.

PJG