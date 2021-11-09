Emilio Azcárraga would already have the first two dismissals scored if America does not win the Liga MX

The Eagles of America have only one possible result for peace and continuity for some to reign. Otherwise, Emilio Azcárraga would already know who to hold responsible.

Although reaching a final is commendable, defeat in the Concacaf Champions League 2021 in view of the Rayados of Monterrey, sank deep into the Eagles of America. Is that its owner, Emilio Azcarraga, not only bears that frustration, but also with the outcomes of the championships in which the cream blue of the Opening 2018 To the date.

And as the anxiety and disgust of the fans come down from the stands of the Aztec stadium emulating a waterfall that over time falls more strongly, if the cast of Santiago Solari does not achieve the goal of winning the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MXThere is no doubt that, as they say in football lingo, heads will roll.

In this sense, the Filtered Touch column of the Mediotiempo portal ensures that Emilio Azcarraga you already know who to hold responsible if the Eagles of America they don’t celebrate at the end of the year. It would be the president Santiago Banos and the sports director Diego Ramirez. Both of them could be traveling their last weeks in Coapa.

On the other hand, the same medium mentioned, highlights that Santiago Solari he would run with another fate. The businessman still trusts the Argentine coach beyond what may happen in the Big party of the contest of the first division of soccer of Mexico. That is, your stay at the CDMX it would extend for at least six more months.

The relationship between Emilio Azcárraga and Santiago Baños would already be worn out

Tap Filtered additionally revealed that Santiago Banos was overlooked by Emilio Azcarraga, in the last two major decisions that were made in the Eagles of America at the football level. One was the removal of Miguel Herrera and the other hiring Santiago Solari. In neither case was the president consulted or given notice in this regard.