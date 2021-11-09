Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth dress up for Halloween and show how much their kids have grown

As every year, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth they surprise everyone with their Halloween costumes. A date that the whole family enjoys in a big way, They go out to ask for candy, and they organize a party.

Unlike other years, this time Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have not chosen matching costumes. The Spanish actress opted for a zombie nurse costume, all full of fake blood, and stunning pale makeup. On your side, Chris Hemsworth wore an amazing “Demogorgon” costume, the Alien that appears in the ‘Stranger Things’ series.

“Halloween, yes!” Elsa Pataky wrote, very excited about this special day with her family.

Have grown a lot

The three children of the marriage, India Rose, Tristan and Sasha too they went to the party and dressed up. They have all grown a lot and are almost unrecognizable in their costumes. The eldest daughter, India Rose followed his mother’s theme, and chose to characterize himself as a zombie doctor. The little brothers were wearing a one-piece jumpsuit that covered their faces in green, disguised neither more nor less than the Covid-19 virus. They all enjoyed the company of other friends, playing games and scaring the rest.

They have celebrated it in good company

In Australia, Halloween is lived in a different way than in Spain. There, the decoration and the “trick or treat” are taken very seriously. And that is what Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, who, in the company of their children, friends and even neighbors have taken a walk around the neighborhood, and then have had a great time celebrating the party.

In their social networks, the actress has shown how well decorated the streets are. Facades full of devilish dolls, pumpkins, skeletons, evil clowns … Elsa Pataky also wrote “thank you Kate, this is a lot of fun”, while showing the decorations.

