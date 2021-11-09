Elon Musk’s brother makes nearly $ 110 million selling Tesla stock

Kimbal Musk made the transaction shortly before his brother asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell part of his shares in the company.

Kimbal Musk, a member of the Tesla board of directors and brother of its CEO Elon Musk, has made nearly $ 110 million after selling shares of the electric car maker.

According to a report from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the manager bought last Friday 25,000 shares of Tesla at $ 74.17 per share and immediately sold them in parts for between $ 1,223 and $ 1,236, generating about $ 108.8 million in benefits.

Kimbal Musk still owns more than 511,000 Tesla shares, valued at around $ 594 millionreports MarketWatch.

Last weekend, Elon Musk published a poll on his Twitter profile asking his followers if he should sell 10% of his shares in the company, promising to comply with what public opinion dictates.

The answer was known on Sunday afternoon with 57.9%, of the 3.5 million participants, who were in favor of the sale. As a result the price of Tesla shares decreased by almost 5% this Monday.

The businessman’s survey came after the Joe Biden Administration announced plans to levy a billionaire tax to help fund increased social spending. Under current US tax law, assets, such as stocks, are only taxed when they are sold.

