El Ciclo Tierra De Paso Project Today “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981) By Karel Reisz

Day: Monday, November 8, 2021.

Hour: 19:00 hours.

Place: Municipal library

We continue the british film cycle with the projection, Monday, November 8, of the movie “The French Lieutenant’s Woman”(1981) by Karel Reisz, adaptation of the John Fowles novel and film with which Meryl Streep won her first Best Actress nomination at the Oscars. The screening will be at 19 hours with free and free entry limited to the capacity of the room and the corresponding Covid measures.

Direction: Karel Reisz

Screenplay: Harold Pinter.

Music: Carl Davis

Photography: Freddie Francis

Starring: Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, Hilton McRae, Emily Morgan, Charlotte Mitchell, Leo McKern, Lynsey Baxter, Jean Faulds, Peter Vaughan, Colin Jeavons, Liz Smith, Patience Collier, John Barrett, Ben Forster, David Warner

Genre: Romantic Drama

Year: 1981

123 m. Colour. OV subtitled in Spanish.

Awards:

1982: César Awards: Nominated for Best Foreign Film.

1981: 5 nom. Oscar: Actress (Streep), editing, wardrobe, adapted script, director. artist

1981: Golden Globes: Best Actress – Drama (Meryl Streep). 3 nominations

1981: BAFTA Awards: Best Actress (Streep), Sound and Music. 11 nominations

1981: David di Donatello Awards: Best Foreign Screenplay. 2 nominations

1981: Los Angeles Film Critics Association: Best Actress (Streep). 2 nominations

Synopsis:

England, 1867. Shortly after meeting, Charles Smithson and Ernestina get engaged and decide to marry very soon. One day, walking along the cliffs, a young woman dressed in black arouses Charles’s curiosity. Ernestina tells him that it is Sarah Woodrof, known as “the French lieutenant’s wife” because years ago she had a love affair with a French officer who later left her. Charles befriends Sarah and, seeing her so helpless, decides to take steps to guarantee her a dignified future and out of the reach of gossip. (FILMAFFINITY)