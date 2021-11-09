Edward Norton, Indira Varma and more join Apple TV + drama ‘Extrapolations’

What you need to know

Edward Norton is just one of the stars who signs up for Apple TV + Drama Extrapolations .

The reports have Indira Varma, Keri Russell and more signing.

Extrapolations they will tell stories of how climate change will affect people.

So many stars, so little time.

Apple TV’s Upcoming Climate Drama + Extrapolations It already has some big names, but things are just beginning. According to the new reports, we can now expect to see Edward Norton, Indira Varma and more involved as well.

We heard last month that Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, and David Schwimmer had signed, but a new report from Deadline has even more big-name players involved.

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini are the latest stars to join the Apple TV + climate change anthology drama series Extrapolations. They will appear alongside Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh ​​Gourav. Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire and Eiza González have also recently joined the cast of Extrapolations.

The new series, which is now in production, will be told throughout a season of eight connected episodes that will tell the story of how climate change will affect people in multiple different ways. We don’t have a release window yet, but this is already shaping up to be a must-see, if only because of the number of stars involved.

If you want to enjoy the extrapolation in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.

