Edgar Wright’s Movies and Where to See Them Before “The Soho Mystery” – Movies & TV

The acclaimed British filmmaker Edgar wright its long-awaited suspense film premieres this Thursday in theaters of Paraguay The mystery of Soho, an enigmatic story starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy that transpires between the past and the present in London.

The 47-year-old Wright rose to international fame in the 2000s with a pair of comedies that were distinguished by the quality of their humor, the creativity of their montage, and the impressive attention to detail on screen and in their scripts.

And fortunately most of Wright’s filmography is available in “streaming” in Paraguay, so we tell you which of his films are available and where:

SHAUN OF THE DEAD (2004)

Where do I see it ?: Amazon Prime Video

The horror comedy that launched Wright to fame, and the first part of a trilogy of non-directly connected films known as the “Cornetto trilogy.” Co-written by Wright and the actor Simon Pegg, the film follows a pair of sloths in their thirties who are surprised by a zombie outbreak that turns their city into an inferno infested with undead cannibals. Nick frost, Penelope Walton and Bill nighy They accompany Simon Pegg in the cast. Shaun of the dead premiered in Latin America under the title Dead laughing.

HOT FUZZ (2006)

Where do I see it ?: Amazon Prime Video

Considered by many to be Edgar Wright’s best film and one of the best comedies of its decade, Hot Fuzz reunites the director with his stars from Shaun, Simon Pegg and Nick frost. The story follows a prominent London policeman who is transferred to a peaceful English country town, which suddenly begins to record a series of grotesque murders. Together with Pegg and Frost they act Timothy dalton, Jim Broadbent, Olivia colman and Paddy considine, among others.

SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD (2010)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix

An adaptation of the comics of the same name by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs The World is a surreal adventure of music, superpowers, romance, and video game iconography that follows a twenty-something Canadian who falls in love with a mysterious woman and must battle her seven eccentric ex-partners. Michael Cera heads the film’s impressive cast, which also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jason schwartzman, Chris Evans, Anna kendrick, Ellen wong, Brie larson, Kieran culkin, Brandon routh and Aubrey plaza.

BABY DRIVER (2017)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix

Wright reapplies his talent to give his films a musical beat, this time literally editing the most frenetic scenes to the sound of his soundtrack, in an action film about a young man who drives for bank robbers during their robberies. . Ansel Elgort stars alongside Lily james, Jamie foxx, Jon hamm, Eiza Gonzalez and Kevin Spacey.

THE ADVENTURES OF TINTIN: THE SECRET OF THE UNICORN (2011)

Where do I see it ?: HBO Max

Edgar Wright did not direct this excellent adventure film, which was signed by none other than the legendary Steven Spielberg, so far his only exclusively animated film. But Wright did co-write the script for the film, which brings to the cinema the iconic reporter and adventurer created by the Belgian cartoonist. Hergé, on an international adventure in search of a lost treasure. Using a revolutionary motion capture technique that allowed Spielberg to “film” the animated sequences by operating the virtual camera himself, the film features performances by Jamie bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig and the Wright regulars, Simon Pegg and Nick frost.