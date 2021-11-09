Ed Sheeran and Selena Gomez join forces at the Venture Into Cures event – Publimetro México

EB Research Partnership is finalizing the name of the participants for its second annual Venture Into Cures virtual fundraiser, mentioning Ed Sheeran and Selena Gomez. Scheduled for November 18, and hosted by Tom Holland, the event raises money while highlighting individuals and families who are dealing with epidermolysis bullosa, which causes severe pain, disfigurement, and wounds that sometimes never heal.

The one-hour show from EBRP, an organization co-founded by a group of parents including Jill and Eddie Vedder, will bring together speakers and performers. In the first category are Fred Armisen, Mayim Bialik, Jack Black, Carrie Brownstein, Pete Davidson, Lily Hevesh, Selena Gomez, Gonzo from The Muppets, Jim Jefferies, Jonas Brothers, Bill Maher, Gaten Matarazzo, Lamorne Morris, Catherine O’Hara , Ed O’Neill, among others.

Meanwhile, the roster of performances features James Arthur, Brandi Carlile, the Finn Family, Jack Johnson, Charlotte Lawrence, Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, and others. Produced by EBRP and Door Knocker Media, Venture Into Cures will air globally for free through an exclusive virtual event experience through Brandlive.

Selena Gomez collaborates for good causes

EBRP is the largest global organization supporting EB research, having raised $ 40 million to fund 94 projects, according to the organization. Last year’s Venture Into Cures virtual event drew more than 500,000 viewers and raised more than $ 2 million to fund research.

“Now is a critical moment in time where life-saving EB therapies are becoming not a ‘if’ but a ‘when,'” says Michael Hund, CEO of EBRP. “With the current momentum, adequate financial resources, and our innovative venture philanthropy model, we are accelerating the delivery of treatments and cures for those living with EB.”